Asim Riaz Shows Off His Swag As He Rocks A Black Sweatshirt With Beige-coloured Pants

Badan Pe Sitare 2.0 star Asim Riaz is known for his stylish appearances at various events and occasions. The actor has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as he was heading out in the city looking all cool and handsome. Asim can be seen showing off his calm swag, as usual, that is sure to leave netizens stunned.

In the picture, Asim Riaz can be seen striking stunning poses for the camera as he looked all suave. He can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt and cream coloured pants. He completed his look with Sunglasses, a silver chain with the letter “A”, a watch and black glossy ankle-length boots. He also opted for a well-set back hairdo and trimmed beard. Take a look at the pictures below.

Apart from this post, Asim Riaz took to Instagram and treated fans with two videos of him working out. As the camera captured his sets, the model was spotted completely engrossed in his upper body workout. The video was loved by fans of Asim and tagged as 'hotness overload'. The former contestant of Bigg Boss is considered to be quite a fitness enthusiast and often shares images and videos of himself working out that have acted as his fans' inspiration. In the video, Asim Riaz can be seen performing a set of dumbbells as he lifts it up to get the requisite pump. As the video plays along, the camera flaunts Asim's well-toned chest along with its biceps and the upper body in general. On seeing this video, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looked in the video. Take a look at the post below.

Asim’s recent Veham song

The new music video for Veham starring Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik recently premiered on YouTube. The song is directed by Ashish Panda and sung by Armaan Malik. Many fans have reacted to the video very positively. The video is set in a very serene location and has plenty of impressive shots. The video was filmed in Rajasthan and the duo looks really adorable and has great chemistry with each other. Watch the video below.

(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

