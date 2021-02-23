Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ravi Dubey Looks Too Cute In This Childhood Pic With Family

Saas Bina Sasural actor Ravi Dubey took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to share a major throwback picture from his childhood album. The actor posted a picture of him along with his parents and penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the picture is and flooding the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ravi Dubey shared an unseen picture of him and his family that is too cute to miss. In the picture, the actor can be seen adorably sitting on his father’s lap and is posing for the camera. They all can be seen giving some serious looks for the camera. Ravi can be seen wearing a red t-shirt, while his father opted for a white kurta and his mother donned a pink outfit. Apart from this, he shared a recent picture of them where they are all smiles for the camera.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet note as he went on to wish them for their anniversary. He wrote, “happy anniversary dear mummy papa. love you both always @gyan3586 @sudhadubey02”. Take a look at Ravi Dubey's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Ravi Dubey shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how cute the actor and his family are looking in the picture, while some went on to wish them on their anniversary. One of the users wrote, “Happy anniversary uncle aunty”, while the other one wrote, “ook at you ðŸ˜ Happy Anniversary To Uncle & Aunty”. Check out a few more comments below.

On the work front, the poster of Jamai 2.0 Season 2 was shared by Nia Sharma on Instagram. In a poster shared by Nia, she and Ravi Dubey are locked in an intense game of staring. Ravi has also lifted the bikini-clad Nia as they seem to be enjoying themselves on the beach. In the caption, Nia wrote, "They can't live with each other, they can't live without each other. #SidNi are coming back to your screens in #Jamai2Point0 on 26th February". Take a look at the post below.

