Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saumya Tandon Says She Looks 'chubby' In This College Pic

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon took to Instagram on February 24, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of her that is truly unmissable. Saumya Tandon shared a pic from her college days that is too cute to miss. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a candid pose. She is also seen donning a blue floral shirt and white pants. She also opted for a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup.

Going by the picture caption, the photo was taken during her college internship. Take a look at Saumya Tandon's Instagram post below.

Saumya Tandon keeps her fans up-to-date and informed about her daily life by sharing several pictures and videos. She recently shared a set of photos taken by Aesana Bhuta, in which she can be seen wearing a green jacket. The makeup was done by How When Wear Clothing and was designed by the famous designer Krishna. Take a look at her post below:

About the actor

Saumya Tandon was well known for hosting the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. She also hosted a number of other shows, such as the Bournvita Quiz Contest and Entertainment Ki Raat. The actor played a key role in the movie Jab We met and Welcome to Punjab. She debuted her Television career with the series Aisa Des Hai Mera. She was very popular for hosting a show like Mallika-E-Kitchen, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Comedy Circus Ke Tansen.

