Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Hina Khan Posed For Paps On YRKKH Sets; Pics Inside

Currently, a major throwback picture of the television actor Hina Khan is surfacing online. This picture takes us back to the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Young Hina Khan looks unrecognisable in these pictures.

It is a picture collage with Hina Khan’s single picture and three pictures with a kid who was a part of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan is seen wearing a white printed top with bottoms. Hina Khan accessorised her look with a layered silver neckpiece. She is seen sporting minimal makeup with an open hair look. She is also seen kissing and having fun with her little co-star. Fans in huge number have been complementing Hina Khan for her ravishing beauty and also appreciating her for everything she has achieved.

Picture Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

Picture Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

About the actor

Hina Khan played the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which began in 2009. The serial focussed on her married life with Naitik Singhania (played by Karan Mehra). Their characters faced many trials and tribulations of life like losing their children and battling issues in their marriage to losing their family members. However, the story has now shifted focus to the life of Akshara and Naitik's daughter, Naira. Because of this, Hina Khan's character was killed in a car crash in the show back in 2016.

Videos of Hina Khan crying on the last day of her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot went viral. In an interview with a daily portal, she had also said that at the end of her journey with the show, she was leaving with a heavy heart. However, although people might be attached to her character, everything has a "saturation point" and it was time for her to exit from the show.

Since then, Hina Khan has come a long way in her career. She has featured in Bahu Humari Rajnikanth, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Tere Sheher Mein, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kapoor Wale Khuranas and Bhaag Bakool Bhag. However, apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan is most appreciated for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and her performance in the reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan also starred in a Bollywood film Hacked directed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie released on February 7, 2020.

