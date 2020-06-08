Hina Khan Compares The Pandemic To An Exam: 'Sawaari Apne Saman Ki Khud Zimedaaar Hai'

Hina Khan recently uploaded a picture on her Instagram stories talking about Unlock-1. The actor asked everyone to stay safe and sound when the lockdown lifts. She also said that in the end, we are all responsible for our own personal well-being.

Hina says "Sawaari apne samaan ki khud zimedaar hai"

Hina recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Unlock-1. The actor has compared the pandemic to an exam and says that 'the real exam' will began on June 8 when Unlock-1 starts. She adds that the lockdown was a theoretical training but now we have to give a practical exam by living our life according to the safety rules laid down so that we don't fall ill. She mentions how the government views people as a statistic but they are not and should take care of themselves. She finishes her post by saying "Sawaari apne samaan ki khud zimedaar hai" and that people's safety is in their own hands.

Picture Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

Along with this post, Hina posted many other stories as well. In a few snaps, the actor could be seen singing and in others, she was seen outside enjoying the wind. In one of her snaps, she shared a book recommendation - Death by Sadguru, calling it a perfect partner for quarantine and very informative.

Picture Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan, who is quite active on social media, has kept her life well documented amid the lockdown. She is often seen uploading workout videos and details of her diet as well. She has also posted a video on how to make green chutney as well, many fans thanked the actor for the simple recipe.

Hina Khan has also been in the news due to the new and upcoming TV serial Naagin 5. The teaser of the show was recently shared by the creative director. Many fans took to the show's fan page to convey that they would like to see Hina Khan play the lead role in the show. Fans also mentioned that only she could justify the role, though no such comments are made regarding the cast of Naagin 5 by Ekta Kapoor or the creative head.

Promo Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

