Urvashi Dholakia's Birthday: Five 'Komolika' Memes That Are Too Relatable To Ignore

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Urvashi Dholakia turned 41 on July 9, 2020. In her long career in the entertainment industry, the actor is known for her outspoken persona. The actor is also known for her portrayal of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and her appearance in reality TV shows Bigg Boss season 6 and Nach Baliye. On the occasion of the talented actor's birthday, let us take a look at some of the popular Komolika memes that is based on her character in the television drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Karan Patel's First Look As Mr Bajaj Grabs Eyeballs, See Here

Komolika Memes To Share On Urvashi’s Birthday

The meme shows one's reaction when they are awake till 3 AM and suddenly their mom catches them on their phone. This meme is quite relatable for many as it says that desi parents are quite vigilant when it comes to keeping an eye on their children.

The meme shows Prerna slapping Komolika. However, this meme has added a unique twist to an important scene from the show. It shows how, due to the current lockdown situation, a student was not attending online lectures but is finally face-to-face with the concerned professor after the lockdown has been lifted.

This meme is all about landing up at an event uninvited. It shows the reactions of other attendees when they see an uninvited guest. The actual scene had Komolika attending the Durga Puja event and how the Basu family reacted to her arrival.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Cast's Career Net Worth Is Testimony Of The Show's Success; Details

Another relatable meme which shows how people feel like running away to their room and locking themselves when they have guests who have the tendency to taunt them over trivial things.

This meme has taken another important scene from the series and given it a modern, lockdown twist. The meme shows how people might go to office after the lockdown is lifted- full of sass and smirk.

About the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the most successfully running shows of all time. The plot of the 2001 serial revolved around the lives of two love birds (Prerna and Anurag) who have many adversities coming their way. The show got a reprised version in 2018, which also received tremendous love from fans. Currently, the second season of the show is going on. As per media reports, the show might start airing from July 13.

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Cast: After Karan Singh Grover, Another Actor Quits Ekta's Show

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' New Promo: Will Sneha Unite Anurag & Prerna Again? Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.