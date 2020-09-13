Usha Nadkarni’s Popular Hindi Daily Soaps That Fans Will Definitely Want To Watch

Usha Nadkarni is a very well-known and a celebrated Indian television personality, who is also known for her work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She is best known for her role of Savita Deshmukh in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. She is mostly known for essaying strong-willed and powerful roles on screen. Here are some of Usha Nadkarni’s must-watch Hindi daily soaps that are a must-watch.

Usha Nadkarni’s popular Hindi daily soaps

Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan

Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan is the Hindi language Indian daily soap that premiered on August 2006, on the channel Star Plus. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani, casting Usha Nadkarni, Smriti Irani, Pawan Shankar, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Sanjeet Bedi as the lead characters.

The plot of the show revolves around the lives of mill workers who have lost their job as the company has been shut down. Usha Nadkarni played the character of Girija in the show that went off-air in September 2007.

Kuchh Is Tara

Kuchh Is Tara is the Hindi language Indian daily soap that premiered in November 2007, on the channel Sony TV. The series cast Usha Nadkarni, Dimple Jhangiani, Akashdeep Saigal, Anuj Saxena, and Nausheen Ali Sardar as the lead characters. The plot of the show revolves around the life of a girl who comes from a middle-class family, who falls in love with a wealthy man. Usha Nadkarni played the character of Shanta Tai in the show that went off-air in August 2008.

Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta is the Hindi language Indian daily soap that premiered on June 2009, on the channel Zee TV. The series cast Usha Nadkarni, Late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Ankita Lokhande as the lead characters. The plot of the show revolves around the love story of Manav and Archana, who come from a typical Maharashtrian family. Usha Nadkarni played the character of Savita Deshmukh in the show that went off-air in October 2014.

Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon is the Hindi language daily soap that premiered on May 2012, on the channel Colors TV. The series cast Usha Nadkarni, Drashti Dhami, and Vivian D’Sena as the lead characters. The plot of the show revolves around the life of Madhu who was born on a film set and destined to become a heroine but works in a beauty parlour whereas her family works as junior artists in the Mumbai film industry. One fateful encounter brings her standing against Bollywood superstar Rishabh Kundra alias RK. Usha Nadkarni played the character of Sonali Devi, the mother of Mukund and Swati in the show that went off-air in August 2014.

Rishton Ka Mela

Rishton Ka Mela is a Hindi language Indian daily soap that premiered on April 2015, on the channel Zee TV. The show cast Usha Nadkarni, Sargun Mehta, Sayantani Ghosh, Karan Veer Mehra, Ratan Rajput, Usha Nadkarni, Eijaz Khan, Anupam Shyam, Karan Grover, and Dhriti Bhatia as the lead characters. The plot of the show revolves around the lives of many people that get intertwined with each other after an issue takes place. Usha Nadnikar played the character of Shanta Tai and the Fare’s owner in the show that went off-air in May 2015.

