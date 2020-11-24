Vaishnav Girish In 'Indian Idol Junior' Has Won Many Awards And Accolades; Read Detail

Vaishnav Girish is a very young boy who has won the hearts of millions of people with his melodious and soulful voice. Hailing from Kodungallur, Trichur district, the young boy has made a huge name for himself in the music industry. He has even appeared in many reality singing shows like Sa Re Gaa Ma Pa Little Champs 2017 and Indian Idol Juniors. Here is all about Vaishnav Girish in Indian Idol Junior that fans would love to know all about.

Who is Vaishnav Girish from Indian Idol Junior?

Vaishnav Girish comes from a middle-class family. The emerging artist’s father is an officer at Canara Bank, at a branch in Kaipamangalam. Due to his enormous interest in the field of music, the boy was trained from the very young age of 6 years. Vaishnav Girish has won prizes in the school, district, and state-level contests held all over Kerala. He has even won the Malayalam Singing reality show Surya Singer 2. Vaishnav Girish also won the CBSE State Kalaprathibha title for two continuous years (2013 and 2014) and had bagged first prize for Light Music in State School Youth Festival 2017 held at Kannur, Kerala.

The 15-year-old rose to fame when he sang the song Bin Tere in a reality television music competition, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Vaishnav’s performance that he gave during the auditions of the show went viral on the internet in no-time and received more than 400,000 (4 lakh) “likes” on his official Facebook handle. This performance by the emerging singer highly impressed the judges.

Vaishnav Girish sang many soulful tracks that had the judges and participants on their feet, praising the young boy. His unforgettable performances from the time he auditioned and even throughout the show had impressed judges of the show like Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali, and Himesh Reshammiya. According to reports from NetTV4U, the video of the artist had accumulated over 14 million views in approximately 48 hours. Vaishvan Girish has even successfully achieved the third runner up spot in Indian Idol Junior.

