Here's Re-imagining Rithvik, Shraddha & Parth In Vampires Diaries' Indian Tele-remake

Vampire Diaries is one of the most popular American TV series based on supernatural creatures. In fact, it became so popular that the makers have so far created two spin-offs called Legacies and The Originals. The plot of Vampire Diaries revolves around two brothers, Damon and Stefan who fall in love with the same girl, Elena. While they have to fight their personal rivalry in wooing her, they also have to protect her and the townsfolk from the other supernatural creatures who wish to cause harm. Here’s a reimagining of Vampires Diaries tele-series with Indian television actors.

Damon Salvatore- Rithvik Dhanjani

He is one of the two Salvatore brothers who fall in love with Elena. He is a vampire known for his roguish ways and deadly nature. However, he turns human after his brother injects him with the cure. Known for playing strong characters Rithvik Dhanjani seems ideal to pull ff this role. Not to mention, he also starred in the desi adaptation of Twilight Saga.

Image credit: Ian Somerhalder Instagram, Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Stefan Salvatore- Parth Samthaan

He is the second Salvatore brother who also falls in love with Elena. He is known for his gentlemanly nature and is also the one who turns Elena into a vampire. Known for playing romantic characters on screen, Parth Samthaan with his charming personality seems just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Paul Wesley Instagram, Parth Samthaan Instagram

Elena Gilbert- Shraddha Arya

She is a resident of Mystic Falls town and the object of affection of the two Salvatore brothers. However, she is actually in love with Damon although it is Stefan who changes her. Known for her charming personality and great acting skills, Shraddha Arya seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Elena Gilbert Instagram, Shraddha Arya Instagram

Caroline Forbes- Hina Khan

She used to be a human who was very competitive with Elena. After she was changed by Damon, Caroline falls in love with Stefan and marries him. Known for being a great actor, Hina Khan seems she will be able to play this role perfectly.

Image credit: Candice King Instagram, Hina Khan Instagram

Bonnie Bennett- Nia Sharma

She is one of the most powerful witches who is known for her feisty yet empathetic nature. She is also the best friend of Elena and Caroline. Known for her strong personality, not to mention acting skills, Nia Sharma seems like just the perfect for this role.

Image credit: Kat Graham Instagram, Nia Sharma Instagram

Niklaus Mikaelson- Aamir Ali

He is one of the original vampires and werewolf which also makes him the original hybrid. He also falls in love with Caroline but only manages to become good friends with her. He also has a strong bond with Stefan. Known for his acting chops, Aamir Ali might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Joseph Morgan Instagram, Aamir Ali Instagram

