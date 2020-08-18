Varsha Usgaonkar's Biography: The 'Shejari Shejari' Actor's Career & Other Details

Actor Varsha Usgaonkar is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The actor is making her comeback to TV after a while. She was last seen in Shiva Kumar Tripathi directorial Valan alongside Mohan Joshi and Lekha Chaphekar. Here is everything you need to know about the actor. Take a look at Varsha Usgaonkar's biography.

Varsha Usgaonkar's biography: Everything to know about the actor

Born on February 28, Varsha Usgaonkar hails from Goa and is the daughter of Goa's Deputy Speaker A. K. S. Usgaonkar. She has two sisters, Tosha and Manisha. Varsha tied the knot with Indian film director Ravishankar Sharma's son Ajay Sharma in March 2000.

She shot to fame with the popular Marathi play Brahmachari in 1984. She played the character of the lead actor in the play. She made her Marathi film debut with Gammat Jammat in 1987 alongside Ashok Saraf and Sachin. The film is most popularly known for the song Ashwini Ye Naa. She also earned a role in Mahabharat in 1988 and essayed the character of Abhimanyu's wife, Uttara.

She quickly rose to fame in the Marathi film industry and delivered popular hits like Shejari Shejari, Sawat Majhi Ladki, Ek Hota Vidushak, Lapandav and more. She also starred in Bollywood films like Pathreela Raasta, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and more. Her role in Mahabharat further led to many offers from the Hindi film industry.

Varsha Usgaonkar was also seen on Doordarshan's Jhansi Ki Rani in 1980. She essayed the character of Rani Laxmibai on the show and it is considered to be one of her most prominent roles. The actor also appeared in various Marathi TV shows including Aakash Zep, Tuzyavina and Eka Mekansathi.

She is now all set to make her comeback to Marathi TV with Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and will be seen essaying the character of the lead's mother. The show is produced by Mahesh Kothare and his son Adinath Kothare under their banner Kothare Vision. It stars Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu in the lead roles of Jaydeep and Gauri. The show began airing on Star Pravah from August 17 and the airtime of the show is 9:30 PM.

