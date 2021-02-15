Vartika Tiwari On Working With Rajesh Tailang In 'Trivediji' During The Lockdown

Actor Vartika Tiwari worked as the lead actor in Rajesh Tailang's short film Trivediji. The film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and was widely appreciated by the critics. Vartika shared her experience of working with Rajesh Tailang in Trivediji. She also shared where the concept of the film came from. Read on to know what Vartika Tiwari had to say about her film with him.

Vartika Tiwari on working with Rajesh Tailang in Trivediji

Trivediji is directed and edited by Rajesh and the film is shot by Vartika herself. The film is written by the two actors together. The plot revolves around a woman is stuck alone in an apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic with her aloe vera plant. Her food supplies start depleting and she has to survive with her plant. While talking about the concept of the film, Vartika said that it came from a Facebook post which she shared during the pandemic.

She added, "I was stuck alone in Mumbai in lockdown and one day I realised that apart from me the one living being staying with me is my plant. I used to feel I won't be able to survive in this pandemic but the plant would live. There was so much insecurity. She mentioned that she was inspired by dialogue from Sacred Games," Sirf Trivedi bachega" and named the aloe Trivedi. She shared a post on her Facebook and wrote that it was her one and only support during the lockdown. Vartika said, "So the whole idea was to explore my lockdown with Trivediji in this situation. It was my personal experience."

While talking about her experience of working with Rajesh Tailang she said that she has worked with him previously in NSD (National School of Drama). She shared, "But to make a film and explore a whole new story with a girl and a plant was a challenge for us but he is phenomenal in creating such things. He said we are making this film for ourselves. This is a golden chance to make a film in our own way." She added that he taught her to give her best without worrying about the final output. He has an attitude of either learn or create. So she learned to create things with limited resources from him.

Vartika added, "It was really awesome and the process was really interesting and difficult at the same time because I didn't have any equipment with me. Sometimes sir used to ask me for different angles and I used household things to create that. So this is how we created it through household things." They discussed the film on video calls and then execute them. She mentioned that they had several issues when it came to lighting but they made it work. She added, "I feel everyone has their story of pandemic and this was our which we converted into a film."

