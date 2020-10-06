Ali Fazal Poses With Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar And Mirzapur Fam, See Photo

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has been busy promoting the upcoming season of Mirzapur on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a picture of himself alongside the Mirzapur cast through his official Instagram handle. The monochrome photo features Ali Fazal with stars like Sheeba Chadha, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur. Here is Ali Fazal’s recent snap with the Mirzapur cast on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away. Read on:

Actor Ali Fazal took to Instagram and shared a photo through his official account on October 6, 2020, Tuesday. The picture showcases him while posing with his Mirzapur co-stars like Sheeba Chadha, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur. The male cast members have donned a formal outfit. They have teamed up crisp shirts with a pair of pants. While Vikrant Massey has sported a belt, Ali Fazal has also worn a tie for a complete look.

On the other hand, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur are visible in traditional attires. While the first two have donned classic sarees, Gaur has opted for a suit with dupatta. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Ali Fazal wrote, “Fam! #Mirzapur”. He also tagged the Mirzapur cast members in the picture. Check out Ali Fazal’s Instagram photo with Mirzapur cast on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Ali Fazal's post

Within a couple of hours of sharing the photo with the Mirzapur cast, Ali Fazal garnered more than 70, 500 likes and over 425 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star responded to the post. Many among them appreciated the Mirzapur cast members with their character names from the show. Meanwhile, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, and laughing faces, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Ali Fazal’s Instagram post that you must check out:

