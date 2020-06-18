Vatsal Sheth Posts A Quirky Picture With Long Tresses, Asks ‘when Are Salons Opening?’

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian television artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans.

One such actor is the Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke fame Vatsal Sheth, who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently, he posted a picture of himself asking when will the salons be allowed to open again.

Vatsal Sheth asks ‘when are salons opening?’

Vatsal Sheth is one of the most active Indian television actors on social media. Recently, on June 18, 2020, Vatsal Sheth took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of himself asking when will the salons be allowed to open again. In the picture, Vatsal Sheth is seen wearing a long wig with his eyes glued to his laptop. Vatsal Sheth captioned the picture, “When are the salons opening?ðŸ¤”. #lockdownkesideeffects”.

Vatsal Sheth’s post went viral in no-time, and the post received more than 24,000 likes in just a matter of time. Fans also spammed the comment section of his post with comments of appreciation. Not only fans but many television actors also commented on his picture. Giorgia Andriani commented, “ðŸ˜¹ loool”, Rajniesh Duggall commented, “ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£Keep it vatty .”, and Kishwer S. Merchant commented “ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£”.

A few days ago, Vatsal Sheth’s wife and actor herself, Ishita Dutta, turned into a hairstylist for her husband. She gave Vatsal Sheth a very neat and nice haircut. Praising Ishita Dutta’s haircutting skills, Vatsal Sheth mentioned about it while having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily. He said that she should enrol herself in a hairstyling course. In all fun and good humour, Vatsal Sheth said that if ever he needs a haircut from next time and is unable to get an appointment with his hairstylist, Vatsal will definitely go to Ishita. Vatsal Sheth rated Ishita Dutta an eight on 10 for his haircut in the said interview.

