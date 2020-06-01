Vikas Guppta Posts A Note & Asks People 'not To Comment' Or 'like' The Post; Here's Why

Vikas Guppta, after giving his fans a big shock by deleting all his pictures after his birthday, now came up with another ‘mastermind’ move. Recently, he put up a post on his Instagram where he asked his fans not to comment on the post. Check out his post.

In his post, Vikas Guppta shared a picture with a written note titled “Don’t comment on this post”. The note says, “At 5 AM this post is being put so it can be sent to Instagram on how even at this time I have bots and people with fake accounts attacking my posts with shit language and comments but also and comments from accounts which are illegal on Insta and then reporting the post so that my posts reach stops immediately by the automated Insta algorithm".

Vikas Guppta shared the picture with the caption, “Don’t like or comment - Cleaning my Instagram during the lockdown. Don’t like or comment on this post-#vikasgupta #lockdown #lostsouls #Quarantine”

In the recent past, the actor/host shocked the fans as he deleted all the posts form his Instagram profile. He did the same just a day after celebrating his birthday in lockdown. Vikas Guppta has not given any official statement or has not commented about why he did the same. His profile does not have any posts but only features certain stories of people who had wished Vikas on his special day. Vikas Guppta was a part of three reality television shows including Bigg Boss, Fear Factor, and Ace of Space in 2019.

Vikas Guppta recently spoke to an entertainment portal and had released details about his upcoming project. He did not reveal much information but he surely confirmed that Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla is going to be a part of the same project. Fans have been extremely happy to see the two share the big screen.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Vikas Guppta's building was sealed after COVID-19 positive patients were found in the building. In a recent media interaction, Vikas Guppta revealed that it is a very serious time and that he is not taking it lightly. He said that it is worse than it has been shown. He added that the COVID-19 has brought troubling times for everyone and in this time we need to be more careful and attentive.

The former Bigg Boss contestant even commented about how there are not enough beds in the hospital and how there has been a shortage of death beds in the resting place. He requested everyone to take things seriously. He then spoke in Hindi and expressed people should put life first and rest all will follow (rough translation).

