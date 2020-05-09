Vikas Gupta Clears Instagram Just A Day After Celebrating His Birthday, Fans Wonder Why

The spread of coronavirus has forced every person to remain inside their houses to curb the spread of the infection. This has brought the people active in the virtual world because that remains the only way to connect with people. A number of celebrities have been sharing a number of posts on their respective Instagram handles. The Bigg Boss mastermind Vikas Gupta happens to be amongst one of them. But his most recent activity on social media has certainly shocked all his followers and fans. Read more to know about Vikas Gupta’s Instagram handle.

Vikas Gupta deletes all posts from his Instagram

Vikas Gupta has been an influential celebrity on Instagram. His account is followed by more than 1.3 million people who have always supported him. Vikas recently shocked the fans as he deleted all the posts form his Instagram profile. He did the same just a day after celebrating his birthday in lockdown. Vikas has not given any official statement or has not commented about why he did the same. His profile does not have any posts but only features certain stories of people who had wished Vikas on his special day.

Vikas Gupta News

2019 was one of the busiest years for Vikas Gupta. This is because he was a part of three reality television shows including Bigg Boss, Fear Factor, and Ace of Space. Vikas Gupta recently spoke to an entertainment portal and had released details about his upcoming project. He has not revealed a lot of information about his upcoming project. But he surely confirmed that Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla is going to be a part of the same project. Fans have been extremely happy to see the two share the big screen. Here are some fan Tweets about the same.

Sid (without Naaz) is going to do a webseries with Vikas Gupta.



He confirmed that in his live on Ig.



Hope this turns out to be true. Fingers crossed!#TheReturnOfSid — Ritee 🌈 (@l_Pistachio_l) March 16, 2020

Breaking!!



Vikas Gupta @lostboy54 told in his live that he is doing a project with @sidharth_shukla



Sana will not be in this project because she is inside #MSK house. As per sources it can be Web Series



Stay connected for more updates#TheReturnOfSid — Dipak Singh🇮🇳 (@DipakKSingh) March 16, 2020

The mastermind of Bigg Boss Vikas Gupta has roped in the master of Hearts of Bigg Boss.Siddharth in a new project kudos happy to wait for a successful show.#TheReturnOfSid — electivenow@gmail.com (@electivenow) March 16, 2020

