Vikas Gupta's Building Sealed After A Positive COVID-19 Patient Was Found; Details Here

Many regions in India are still seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The situation is not getting any better in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Ahemadabad. In these regions, strict lockdown is still prevalent as people are not following social distancing norms the there are tough times ahead.

Many building where celebs live have also been sealed and latest reports suggest that Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is facing a similar situation as a resident in his building has tested positive for the move coronavirus. Vikas Gupta lives in Malad, Mumbai. Here what we know about it so far.

Read Also | Vikas Gupta Clears Instagram Just A Day After Celebrating His Birthday, Fans Wonder Why

Vikas Gupta's building sealed

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Vikas Gupta revealed that it is a very serious time and that he is not taking it lightly. He said that it is worse than it has been shown. He added that the COVID-19 has brought troubling times for everyone and in this time we need to be more careful and attentive.

The former Bigg Boss contestant said there are not enough beds in the hospital and how there has been a shortage of death beds in the resting place. He requested everyone to take things seriously compared to jobs and exams. He then spoke in Hindi and expressed people should put life first and rest all will follow (rough translation).

Read Also | Shehnaaz Gill Unfollows Vikas Gupta Because Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla?

Apart from Vikas Gupta actor, Arjun Bijlani also revealed that his building also has been sealed. While speaking to a media portal, he expressed that he has got extra careful after a person tested positive for coronavirus in his building here. He is in quarantine with his wife and son in the Green Acres building. He then added that the people infected are a family of doctors. The actor said that the doctors live on the first floor and he lives on the sixth floor. He then added that he has been quarantined all along and will do the same. He then added how his building will be sealed.

Read Also | All Is Not Well Between Vikas Gupta And Shehnaaz Gill? Here's The Truth

While in quarantine, Vikas Gupta has been very active and has been shared a lot of Tiktok videos and also is seen sharing a lot of pictures on his Instagram profile.

Read Also | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 19: Vikas Gupta's Entry Shakes The House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.