Vikas Guppta Reveals His IG Account Is Disabled, Infroms His Twitter 'getting Attacked'

Producer and content creator Vikas Guppta’s Instagram account has been disabled. He is also facing issues with his Twitter handle. The ex- Bigg Boss contestant took to his Twitter and revealed this news to his fans.

Vikas Guppta’s Instagram account gets disabled

Vikas Guppta who is popular for his Bigg Boss stint enjoys a decent fan-following on his social media accounts. In a tweet today on October 9, 2020 he shared the news with his fans that his old Instagram account has been disabled and informed them of his new account. He shared the link to his new account and asked his followers to connect with him there.

His tweet said - ''My Twitter has been getting attacked and My Instagram has even bigger issues- My Instagram account Lostboyjourney has been disabled. Please follow me on my new I’d https://instagram.com/vikasgupta.hapeace?igshid=fxt3fvclrk0u wish me luck on this one. Need lots of love and luck #VikasGupta #Lostsouls.''

My Twitter has been getting attacked and My Instagram has even bigger issues- My Instagram account Lostboyjourney has been disabled. Please follow me on my new I’d https://t.co/kSxwXRiGcB wish me luck on this one. Need lots of love and luck #VikasGupta #Lostsouls pic.twitter.com/k9q85P4pWL — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 8, 2020

The Ace of Space producer told his fans that his Twitter is also facing some issues and is being 'attacked'. In a previous tweet, he informed that his account was restricted and he had to prove that he is not a robot in order to log on to his twitter. He said in his tweet - ''Dear @Twitter My followers have been told that my account is temporarily restricted - to login I had to prove that my account is not Fake . It has 359 k and more followers. Would you help in understanding why? Does Asking for truth for #SushantSingRajput makes me a BoT? #VG.''

Dear @Twitter My followers have been told that my account is temporarily restricted - to login I had to prove that my account is not Fake . It has 359 k and more followers. Would you help in understanding why? Does Asking for truth for #SushantSingRajput makes me a BoT? #VG pic.twitter.com/BVmDfwMYo1 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 8, 2020

His new Instagram account which is ‘vikasgupta.hapeace’ has 420 followers so far. The producer's bio on his new account reads – “My last account @lostboyjourney is disabled pl follow this one. I am a seeker also known as #Mastermind post my Stint on #Biggboss #AceofSpace #VG.”

Vikas is famous for his participation in Bigg Boss season 11 and also as the producer and host of the show, Ace of Space. Apart from that, he is known for his participation in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 9. He has also created/developed and produced web series like Class of 2017, Class of 2020 and Puncch Beat.

