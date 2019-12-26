Vikas Gupta Jets Off To A Fun Trip With Buddy Ekta Kapoor After His 'Bigg Boss 13' Stint

Vikas Gupta aka the Mastermind's entry in Bigg Boss 13 saw the game become even more interesting. He entered the house as a proxy contestant of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and he was supposed to exit the show as soon as Devoleena re-entered the house. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced that Devoleena will no longer be a part of the show owing to her prolonged back injury which also led to Vikas' journey from the show also coming to an end. Reportedly, doctors have now advised Devoleena not to enter the show for a quick recovery. But it seems like Vikas has managed to have a fun-filled reunion with his close friends Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and Riddhima Pandit after leaving the show.

Vikas took off to a vacation in Thailand with his close friends to ring in the New Year

The group have recently jetted off to Thailand to ring in the New Year. Both Vikas and Ekta took to their social media handles to share some videos from their trip which screams of fun. The Ace Of Space host also called their trip, a college trip. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena's quitting the show disappointed all the housmates especially her close friend Rashami Desai who broke down into tears. Vikas entering the house in her place brought about many interesting twists inside the house.

Vikas called for a group hug with all the contestants before leaving the house

Vikas himself got teary-eyed as he geared up to leave the house in the latest episode and also called for a group hug with all the contestants. The 'mastermind' was also called into the confession room by Bigg Boss before leaving the house. Vikas broke down before Bigg Boss and admitted that he owes a lot to the show because it was Bigg Boss 11 which played a significant role in shaping up his personality. Even Bigg Boss showered heaps of praises on him and said that Vikas' coming back to the show as a proxy contestant just proves that he genuinely cares for the show.

