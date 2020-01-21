The Debate
Vikas Khanna Reveals His Early Struggles Through An Old Letter To His Grandmother

Television News

Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram to share his early struggles through an old letter for his grandmother. Read more to know about Vikas Khanna’s post.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
vikas khanna

Serving food to small gatherings in house backyards to becoming a Michelin star chef is not a piece of cake. But celebrity chef Vikas Khanna managed to pull it off. He started by catering food small scale meeting back at his place in Amritsar but soon shifted to serving food at top-notch restaurants in New York. To unveil his early struggles, Vikas Khanna shared a letter on his Instagram, telling his followers that he wrote it back during his early "days in New York, but never mailed it." Read more to know about Vikas Khanna’s letter to his grandmother.

A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup) on

Vikas Khanna's Instagram post

Khanna revealed that he used to write letters to his grandmom regularly but did not post all of them. One of them involves a thank you note to his grandmother which elaborated the early struggling stages of his career. The popular chef missed his home country, his house, his friends and family members. She expressed how New York’s different weather used to affect him and how he managed to deal with it. The fans have shown appreciation over the letter and have been laying out their opinion about the same. He was also featured on Bigg Boss 13 and the fans appreciated the chef's appearance. Here are some fan tweets regarding the same.

