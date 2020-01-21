Jose Mourinho And Danny Rose Involved In Training Ground Bust-up: Reports

Jose Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur was held to a 0-0 draw against Watford in their last outing in the Premier League. Danny Rose, who has played 157 matches for Tottenham since joining them in 2006, was not included in the matchday squad. It sparked rumours of a rift between Jose Mourinho and Rose. Reports in The Sun hinted that the Portuguese gaffer and Danny Rose got into a rift during a training session. The latter confronted Mourinho about why he was excluded from the squad.

Jose Mourinho satisfied with the Tottenham lads despite drab Premier League draw

"The result is not the result we wanted. We showed from minute one we wanted a different result, but that's the way it is."



👔 Jose Mourinho #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2020

Danny Rose and Jose Mourinho reportedly clashed during a training session: Report

Danny Rose took issue with José Mourinho leaving him out of #thfc's squad against Watford and the pair got involved in a heated exchange during Sunday's session. Some players were unhappy with Rose for escalating the situation. | @MailSport pic.twitter.com/a3SG7gHE6G — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) January 21, 2020

As per reports, Danny Rose was involved in a heated exchange with Jose Mourinho after the Watford game which left onlookers puzzled. Jose Mourinho had a one-to-one session with Danny Rose and used the opportunity to get Rose’s grievances and frustrations out in the open. The former Real Madrid manager had earlier reasoned that a back injury meant Rose was not in the best shape to play against Watford.

Should Tottenham Hotspur just let go of toxic Danny Rose?

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose completed one successful pass to a Spurs team-mate during the first half against Liverpool.#THFC #COYS #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/0y8oYmStVY — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) January 11, 2020

