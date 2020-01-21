The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jose Mourinho And Danny Rose Involved In Training Ground Bust-up: Reports

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho and Danny Rose were involved in a rumoured bust-up on the training ground after the disappointing 0-0 draw against Watford.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur was held to a 0-0 draw against Watford in their last outing in the Premier League. Danny Rose, who has played 157 matches for Tottenham since joining them in 2006, was not included in the matchday squad. It sparked rumours of a rift between Jose Mourinho and Rose. Reports in The Sun hinted that the Portuguese gaffer and Danny Rose got into a rift during a training session. The latter confronted Mourinho about why he was excluded from the squad.

Also Read | Casemiro hails Luka Jovic's assist, calls it a 'Hollywood pass'

Jose Mourinho satisfied with the Tottenham lads despite drab Premier League draw

 

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores first-ever goal against Manchester United in style

Danny Rose and Jose Mourinho reportedly clashed during a training session: Report

Also Read | Manchester United's defensive strategy criticised after Brandon Williams marks Van Dijk

As per reports, Danny Rose was involved in a heated exchange with Jose Mourinho after the Watford game which left onlookers puzzled. Jose Mourinho had a one-to-one session with Danny Rose and used the opportunity to get Rose’s grievances and frustrations out in the open. The former Real Madrid manager had earlier reasoned that a back injury meant Rose was not in the best shape to play against Watford.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola's success with Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City proves he's a genius

Should Tottenham Hotspur just let go of toxic Danny Rose?

 

Also Read | Liverpool have gone 1000 days since their last home defeat in the Premier League

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP SLAMS BJP OVER SPOOF VIDEO
CHAWLA STARING AT EXTRADITION
ABSURD RTI QUERIES
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA