Vikrant Massey Blames Faltered Parenting The Reason For Increasing Acid Attack Cases

Months before the trailer released, the makers of Chhapaak prepared the audience for the riveting tale of humanity and love, with an intriguing poster. Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the inspiring journey of an acid attack survivor.

Now, a few days before the theatrical release of Chhapaak, the leading man has come out with a bold statement on acid attackers, and his experience working with Deepika Padukone in Chhappak. Here is all you need to know.

The interview, published on an online portal, Vikrant Massey revealed that boys need to accept rejection with much more maturity. He, who plays an important role in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, believes faltered parenting and male ego is the stem to the rising acid attacks in the country.

He further said that the majority of acid attackers are boys, who get rejected by a girl. Vikrant Massey, who will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone, for the first time, felt enamoured by Padukone's energy on set and dedication. Chhapaak, that narrates the tale of Malti, an acid attack survivor, is slated to hit the marquee on January 10, 2020.

Besides Chhapaak, Vikrant Massey has a handful of films in his kitty, starting with Seema Bhargahava's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The movie, starring Vikrant Massey, Konkana Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead, is slated to hit the silver screen soon. Apart from Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, he will also be seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the actor is currently busy shooting for Vinil Mathew's Haseena Dillruba. The forthcoming movie, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead, is reportedly a murder mystery within a twisted love story. Produced by Aanand L. Rai, under his banner Colour Yellow Productions, the movie, is set to hit the marquee on September 18, 2020.

