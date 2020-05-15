'Vishnu Puran' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In The Show

Vishnu Puran is one of the most successful Indian mythological series to date. The series was created by BR Chopra and is based on Lord Shri Vishnu and told the stories of 10 incarnations of Vishnu and other related stories like that of Dhruva. The weekly series first premiered on Sunday morning of January 23, 2000. There are a total of 126 episodes of the mythological series.

The lead role is played by Nitish Bhardwaj who also played the role of Lord Vishnu’s eighth incarnation, Lord Krishna in the television adaptation of Mahabharat by BR Chopra. The music for the show was composed by Raj Kamal. Here is a look at the Vishnu Puran cast.

Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu/Ram/Krishna/Vamana/Parashurama

Nitish Bhardwaj played the lead role of Lord Vishnu in Vishnu Puran. The 56-year-old actor is popular for his characters in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and Vishnu Puran. He also played the roles of several other incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is considered as one of the principal deities in Hinduism. He is the preserver in the Hindu triad of Gods.

Vaidehi Amrute as Lakshmi

(Image Credits: A still from the show)

Vaidehi Amrute played the pivotal role of Lakshmi in Vishnu Puran. She is best known for her roles in Indian television shows like Vishnu Puran, Jai Jwala Maa, and Grihasti. Goddess Lakshmi is known as the goddess of wealth and prosperity. She is the wife of Lord Vishnu and one of the Hindu Goddesses in the holy trinity of Tridevi; the other two Goddesses are Parvati and Saraswati.

Sudhir Dalvi as Bramha

(Image Credits: A still from the show)

Actor Sudhir Dalvi played the role of Bramha in Vishnu Puran. Sudhir Dalvi is well known for playing Sai Baba on the small screen. He has also played Sai Baba in the movie Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. Lord Bramha is known as the creator god in Hinduism.

Samar Jai Singh as Shiva

(Image Credits: A still from the show)

Samar Jai Singh played the character of Shiva in Vishnu Puran. He is well known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in Vishnu Puran and also in the TV series Om Namah Shivay. Lord Shiva is also one of the principal deities in Hinduism and is known as the destroyer in the holy triad of Gods.

Vishnu Puran telecast time

Vishnu Puran will be telecast during the current lockdown. The show will be aired every day at 7 PM on the DD Bharti Channel

