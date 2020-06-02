'Vishnu Puran' Written Update June 1, 2020: Devatas And Demons Unite For Samudra Manthan

The re-broadcast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the people's adoration for fanciful arrangement and mythological series. The show is additionally made under the banner of BR Films and was first broadcasted in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi assumed the lead roles in the sequential.

In the last episode of Vishnu Puran, Dev Indra along with all the Devatas reaches the demon's castle and tries to convince them that Amrut is the only solution to stop death to come in one’s life. But Guru Shukracharya says that how is that possible that Devatas have come to ask for help and support from the demons today. The episode ended with, Dev Indra asking a question that shocks Guru Shukracharya. Read ahead-

Vishnu Puran written update for June 1, 2020

The episode starts with Dev Indra convincing Guru Shukracharya and the demons to join hands for the Samundra Manthan, so that they can get the supreme gift of life, Amrut. Guru Shukracharya is not satisfied with Dev Indra’s proposal, as he does not believe him, but to make his life safe for the demons, he gives it a chance. Guru Shukracharya is left unanswered when Dev Indra asked him a question and due to the fear that if he himself dies, there is no one to look after the demons, he and all the demons agree with Dev Indra. So, they decide to unite for the biggest task, that is Samundra Manthan to achieve Amrut and make their lives eternal. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakhsmi are impressed with Dev Indra’s smartness and intelligence, as he succeeds in convincing the demons and Guru Shukracharya. Then, Dev Indra calls Pakshiraj and gives him the task of cutting the Mandar Parvat with his Sudarshan, which is the Chakra of Lord Vishnu. After cutting that Pakshiraj is said to bring that mountain and keep at the seas shore.

While on the earth, the demons and Devatas are waiting on two sides at the seashore. Pakshiraj does the task given by Lord Vishnu and keeps the mountain at the seashore. After that Lord Vishnu calls Naradmuni and tells him that as Samundra Manthan is going to take place, Vasu Naag is going to be used as the rope that the demons and Devatas will catch. And on whichever side the face of the Vasu Naag will be, they will be left with immense fire and that side will burn and die in that Samundra Manthan. And hence, Lord Vishnu says that he wants Naradmuni to turn the side of Vasu Naag’s face towards the demons and the backside towards the Devatas. Narad muni leaves from there accepting the task from Lord Vishnu, while on the earth the demons and the Devatas are in an argument on who will be on which side. In the meantime, Naradmuni comes there and everyone bows in front of them. Narad muni tries to control the situation and explains both sides of their place very smartly. And hence, demons agree to be on the face side of the Vasu Naag.

Guru Shukracharya gets very angry about listening to this decision of the demons and shouts on Kalketu. While as nothing can be done because the demons have accepted the challenge, Guru Shukracharya orders them to go and commence the Samundra Manthan with the Devatas. Pakshiraj picks the Mandarachal and keeps it in the sea, but it is not stable and if it is left, it will surely sink in the water. Devatas and demons get tensed and have no option left, and hence seek help from Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu decides to take the Kurma Avatar (Half-human and Half-Tortoise depiction of Vishnu). Goddess Lakshmi gets sad about listening to this, but Lord Vishnu says that after this they will have a very beautiful contact again after this Samundra Manthan. Because Amrut and Goddess Lakshmi are only the two most important and beautiful availabilities of this Samundra Manthan. And then Lord Vishnu takes the avatar of a tortoise and will take the Mandarachal on his back so that it doesn’t sink in and they can easily commence with the Samundra Manthan. Then the Devatas and demons initiate the Samudra Manthan.

