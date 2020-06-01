'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 30, 2020: Demons Defeat Devatas, And Indra Is Sad

The re-broadcast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the people's adoration for fanciful arrangement and mythological series. The show is additionally made under the banner of BR Films and was first broadcasted in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi assumed the lead roles in the sequential.

In the last episode of Vishnu Puran, Guru Shukracharya meets his wife, Jayanti, before leaving for the war, and she requests and asks that isn’t it possible that the war gets cancelled. But, Guru Shukracharya gets angry and says that it is not possible as this is the best opportunity to take revenge from the Devatas and complete the promise which he gave to the demons. And then, Guru Shukracharya proceeds towards the war, but Jayanti is upset with this decision.

Vishnu Puran written update for May 30, 2020

The episodes start with Dev Indra with all his team of Devatas and Kalketu with his team of demons proceed towards the war. Kalketu started provocating Dev Indra to start the war, while Dev Indra says that the war is initiated by the demons, and the Devatas are just here to protect themselves. Soon as Dev Indra throws an arrow on the demon army and five to six demons die at a time. But, Guru Shukracharya is standing beside and chants the Sanjeevani Mantra, and all the dead demons are again alive. Seeing this Dev Indra gets shocked and angry, while demons laugh on Dev Indra’s weakness. While Dev Indra keeps on throwing all his weapons one by one and kills the demons, Guru Shukracharya keeps on chanting the Mantra and all the demons again come back to life.

Dev Indra also manages to kills Kalketu, but Guru Shukracharya makes him alive agian with his powers of Sanjeevani Mantra. Then, Kalketu starts to attack Devatas, and one by one kills many of the Devata soldiers. While Dev Indra gives the order to attack the demons, the demons start attacking the Devatas too. One by one all the Devatas are killed but Guru Shukracharya brings them all back to life. Dev Indra runs from the battleground and all the demons are very happy and laugh on the Devatas as they ran away and lost the battle. Kalketu worships Guru Shukracharya for his powers and thanks him for his support and gifts him one of the weapons of Dev Indra.

Guru Shukracharya returns home and there is Jayanti waiting for him with all happiness and joy to welcome him. Guru Shukracharya asks her that his victory means Jayanti’s father’s defeat, so why is she happy? Jayanti says that she is no more the daughter of any father and only Guru Shukracharya is his life, so she is happy and proud of his victory against the Devatas. Meanwhile, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi have a conversation and Goddess Lakshmi asks that, is it really possible that Guru Shukracharya has control over deaths, and there will no deaths in the future?. Lord Vishnu tells her that, no, it is not possible to stop deaths.

Dev Indra is very unhappy and says that whatever happened on the battleground was his mistake. And all the Devatas decide to go to Lord Vishnu for help. As soon as they reach there, Dev Indra says that they lost the war against the demons and are very tensed for their lives. Lord Vishnu says informs them that there is only one answer to the Sanjeevani Mantra and that is Amrut. And to get that they have to do a task named ‘Samudra Manthan’. However, while doing that they will need the help of demons as the number of Devtas has reduced. Dev Indra gets tensed and says that Guru Shukracharya will never get ready to do this task with the Devatas, and if he agrees to it, he will ask for the Amrut and the demons will get double power of Sanjeevani Mantra and Amrut. Lord Vishnu says that Dev Indra has to convince Guru Shukracharya to help the Devatas, and he will look into it that demons do not ask for Amrut. If this happens Lord Vishnu will himself come in between to support Dev Indra and all the Devatas.

Dev Indra, along with all the Devatas, reaches the demon's castle and tries to convince them that Amrut is the only solution to overcome death. But Guru Shukracharya says that how is that possible that Devatas have come to ask for help and support from the demons today. Guru Shukracharya also says that he already has the Sanjeevani Mantra and death cannot come to his demon disciples. Dev Indra, then asks Guru Shukracharya that while he has the powers to give life to the dead demons, but what if something happened to Guru Shukracharya himself. This shocks Guru Shukracharya.

