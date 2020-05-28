Vishnu Puran Written Update May 28: Dev Indra Afraid Of Guru Shukracharya's Bravery

The re-broadcast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the people's adoration for fanciful arrangement and mythological series. The show is additionally made under the banner of BR Films and was first broadcasted in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi assumed the lead roles in the sequential.

In the last episode of Vishnu Puran, Dev Indra and Guru Shukracharya visit Shiv Lok and meet Lord Shiva to get the Sanjeevani Mantra, but Lord Shiv refuses and says that they will have to give a test to get the Mantra. The test given by Lord Shiva was very difficult, but Guru Shukracharya accepts the challenge, and Dev Indra is afraid of this difficult task. While the demons decide that they will not let Guru Shukracharya give the test for them and risk his life.

Vishnu Puran written update for May 28, 2020

The episode starts with the Guru Shukracharya proceeding towards the tree to initiate the task given by Lord Shiva. However, before that, he came across the Kalketu along with the team of demons who requests Guru Shukracharya to postpone the challenge given by Lord Shiva and not give himself pain for their betterment. Guru Shukracharya gets angry and says that this is impossible as, if he does so, he is breaking the promise done to Lord Shiva and turning back from his aim of life. By saying this Guru Shukracharya initiates his task, and as per the rule of the task, the demons burn the leaves below Guru Shukracharya, and because of that he feels suffocated and starts coughing.

While in the Vishnulok, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi talk to each other and she is shocked by Guru Shukracharya’s bravery. Lord Vishnu says that it is all because Guru Shukracharya is strongly determined towards his aim and hence no obstacle can stop him from achieving his aim. And if Guru Shukracharya succeeds in achieving the Sanjeevani Mantra by completing the task, the Devlok, humans, and earth will come under huge problems. On the other hand, Dev Indra is laughing at Guru Shukracharya, that this is a stupid task which he has started and will lose his life because of it. As Dev Indra thinks that the task is impossible for a human to complete. Meanwhile, Narad muni comes there and says to Dev Indra that a king is always happy if a conversation starts with his compliments and ends with his enemy’s condemnation. Narad muni warns Dev Indra that Guru Shukracharya is succeeding in his challenge and will surely achieve the Sanjeevani Mantra, which can lead to the destruction of Devlok.

Lord Vishnu says that Naradmuni has done a good job by warning Dev Indra before the destruction takes place and Guru Shukracharya completes his task. Dev Indra gets tensed and calls out three beautiful ladies from the Devlok and gives an order to them to go on earth and try to disturb Guru Shukracharya and destroy his task. But the ladies refuse to do so, as they are afraid of Guru Shukracharya and his intelligence. Dev Indra then gets tensed and says that it is very important to stop Guru Shukracharya, otherwise it can lead to big devastation. When Dev Indra asks that who will do this task for him, Dev Indra’s daughter comes there and accepts to stop Guru Shukracharya’s task. But Dev Indra refuses to give her the permission to go on earth between those demons as they can harm her, but she argues with him and proceeds towards her planning of the mission.

While Goddess Lakshmi is tensed with this step of Dev Indra and asks Lord Vishnu about it, whether this was the right decision of Dev Indra. Lord Vishnu says that Indra Dev’s daughter is innocent and no aware of Guru Shukracharya’s greatness, the decision of disturbing or trying to stop Guru Shukracharya from completing his task, is completely wrong. On the other hand, Dev Indra’s daughter also asks her mother to give her permission to proceed for her mission. On the earth, Guru Shukracharya’s mother comes to meet him and takes a decision that she will also fast without food and water for her son until he doesn’t complete his task successfully.

While Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu are very joyful on seeing this scene and says that the strongest bond on earth is a relationship between mother and child, and mothers are the only beautiful human on earth. Meanwhile, Dev Indra’s daughter reaches there and changes her avatar into a disciple of Guru Shukracharya and requests to Kalketu to let her worship Guru Shukracharya. By doing so she tricks Kalketu and executes her plan and puts some dry chillies in the smoke of leaves, which leads to trouble for Guru Shukracharya and his eyes start burning.

