'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 29, 2020: Jayanti Apologises For Her Mistake

In the last episode of Vishnu Puran, Guru Shukracharya’s mother comes to meet him and takes a decision that she will also fast without food and water for her son until he doesn’t complete his task successfully. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu are very joyful in seeing this scene and their bond. Meanwhile, Dev Indra’s daughter reaches there and changes her avatar into a disciple of Guru Shukracharya and puts some dry chilies in the smoke of leaves, which leads to trouble for Guru Shukracharya and his eyes start burning.

Vishnu Puran written update for May 29, 2020

The episodes start with Dev Indra daughter, Jayanti putting some dry chilies in the smoke of leaves, which leads to trouble for Guru Shukracharya and his eyes start burning. He tries to tolerate the smoke of chilies, but his eyes start bleeding. Then he reminisces the words of Lord Shiva and the promise he gave to Lord Shiva and tolerates the smoke. While looking at this greatness of Guru Shukracharya, Jayanti feels immense hurt and cries out loud, and starts throwing the leaves, but the demons stop her and throw her out from the place. Lord Shiva gets angry about seeing such a shameless trick played by Dev Indra’s daughter and comes on earth. Lord Shiva appreciates Guru Shukracharya’s work and dedication for his promise and aim of life and tells him to stop his task. But when Guru Shukracharya refuses to do so, he makes him stand straight and agrees to give him the Sanjeevani Mantra, as Dev Indra is not at all capable of receiving this Mantra.

As Lord Shiva gives him the Sanjeevani Mantra, Guru Shukracharya tells all his disciples demons to get up and removes a sword from his disciple’s waist and cuts his neck. He falls down and all the demons get shocked, as to why did Guru Shukracharya did such a thing. But, then he chants the Mantra and the demon is again alive. All the demons are joyful and appreciate Guru Shukracharya for his dedication. While Guru Shukracharya says that now it’s time to attack and take revenge from the Devatas. Guru Shukracharya has welcomed in the castle of demons and a group of women comes with flowers and drops them in his feet While among those ladies one of them is Jayanti, who has come to apologize for her mistake. Kalketu orders his soldiers to punish her, but Guru Shukracharya refuses and says that he will ask her a few questions and then he will decide her punishment.

Guru Shukracharya asks her that, if she knew it was risky for her life to come here, then why was she there, Jayanti replied that she did all the mistake because she loved her father and was afraid of him losing the race. But, now she is very guilty and feels devastated after doing such sin with such a great person. Guru Shukracharya forgives her as she accepts her fault, but she says that she will not feel forgiven until she remorse for her mistake. Jayanti says that she wants to remorse for her mistake by getting married to Guru Shukracharya and serve with her self-respect for the lifetime. While after thinking at this request of Jayanti, Guru Shukracharya accepts her proposal and tells her to take blessings from his mother.

Dev Indra gets angry and feels insulted and shame on his daughter, Jayanti’s step of marrying Guru Shukracharya. Indra’s wife makes him understand Jayanti’s situation as she was hurt by her own sinful trick that she played with Guru Shukracharya. Dev Indra gets upset and his eyes are tearful as his wife says that this was destined to happen as Jayanti had done wrong with Guru Shukracharya. Guru Shukracharya and Jayanti get married and all the demons congratulate both of them on their marriage. But Guru Shukracharya says that he wants the Devatas to bow in front of him, and this would the best gift for him and his wife. Dev Indra gets the news of demons attacking Devlok, and he also gives an order to get ready for the war against demons.

Guru Shukracharya meets his wife before leaving for the war, and she requests and asks that isn’t it possible that the war gets cancelled. But, Guru Shukracharya gets angry and says that it is not possible as this is the best opportunity to take revenge from the Devatas and complete the promise which he gave to the demons. And then Jayanti says that she is always with Guru Shukracharya, as he is her husband and all other relations come after her relationship with her husband. Listening to this Guru Shukracharya proceeds towards the war, but Jayanti is upset with this war.

