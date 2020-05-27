'Vishnu Puran Written Update May 26: Lord Shiva To Give Great Sanjeevani Mantra?

The re-broadcast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the people's adoration for fanciful arrangement and mythological series. The show is additionally made under the banner of BR Films and was first broadcasted in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi assumed the lead roles in the sequential.

In the last episode of Vishnu Puran, Lord of Devlok, Indra dev proceeds towards the war with demons. When the war commences, demons are killed in large numbers, and devas win the war. Devtas return to Devlok and Indra dev is seen flaunting his possessions or qualities at the end of the episode.

ALSO READ | Vishnu Puran Written Update May 20, 2020: Demon Hayagriva Tries To Steals Four Vedas

Vishnu Puran written update for May 26, 2020

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi have a conversation on Indra dev who had called himself great and the most powerful in the world. Lord Vishnu says that a person who flaunts his greatness and pride of being great is always afraid that no one else will call him great and strong. This mistake done by Dev Indra will have to be paid by him and he will surely face some challenges which are more difficult than the war which he won. Lord Vishnu also says that at present he is concerned about Guru Shukracharya, who was initially the Guru of Lord Indra Deva because his thinking and decisions can give birth to a big problem in the future.

ALSO READ | Vishnu Puran Written Update May 21, 2020: Lord Vishnu Comes To Earth In Matsya Avatar

While on the earth, Guru Shukracharya comes to Demon Kalketu when he gets emotional and tries to kill himself. Guru Shukracharya tells Demon Kalketu that this is the second mistake that he is doing while killing himself, and the first one was not seeking permission from him before proceeding for the war and announcing it. While Demon Kalketu apologises for his mistakes, Guru Shukracharya says that anger is the first step towards failure. So, the Demons request the Guru Shukracharya to guide them and show them the path where they can stay with pride. Then Guru Shukracharya says that they can only win when he gets the ‘Sanjeevani Mantra’, which is Lord Shiva’s greatest Vardan. Because if he gets that Vardan, no demon will die in the war and if he dies, Guru Shukracharya will make them alive by chanting that Mantra.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 22, 2020: Matsya Kills Hayagriva, Manu Starts New Life

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are tensed about Indralok’s Indra dev and his overconfidence. Lord Vishnu says the one truth of the life of which Indra dev in ignoring is that one should never think that his enemy is less strong or weak from him. This can lead to great destruction for the one who has such overconfidence on himself. Lord Vishnu informs Goddess Lakshmi that Guru Shukracharya is going to Lord Shiva to ask for the Sanjeevani Mantra, which is a great Mantra and can be used for destruction as well as restoration. Goddess Lakshmi says that Lord Shiva’s credulity will seek a problem if he gives the Sanjeevani Mantra to Guru Shukracharya. Hence, Lord Vishnu decides to inform Dev Indra about the situation and to get ready with a solution to this problem.

After that, Dev Indra and Guru Shukracharya reaches Shiv Lok and meet Lord Shiva. They ask for the Sanjeevani Mantra, but Lord Shiv refuses and says that both of them are capable to get the Sanjeevani Mantra, henceforth they have to give a test to get the Mantra. The test given by Lord Shiva was that they have to hang themselves upside down on a tree for one year without eating and drinking anything, and just the smoke of burnt leaves and the test starts on the night of Somvati Amavasya. Guru Shukracharya accepts the challenge, while Dev Indra is afraid of this difficult task. While Guru Shukracharya returns back on earth and seeks blessings from his mother so that he gets the will power to complete the task and achieves the Sanjeevani Mantra from Lord Shiva. While the demons decide that they will not let Guru Shukracharya give the test for them and risk his life to death. And they decided to stop Guru Shukracharya from doing so. On the other hand, Indra dev is very happy and overconfident about Guru Shukracharya’s defeat and sends his guards to let him know when he dies or loses the task.

ALSO READ | Vishnu Puran Written Update May 25, 2020: Demons And Devatas Go To War

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.