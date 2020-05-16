'Vishnu Puran' Written Update | May 15, 2020: Dhruv Leaves The Palace To Find Lord Vishnu

The re-telecast of BR Chopra's Mahabharat on TV has come to an end. The re-telecast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the love of the audience regarding mythological stories. The show is also made under the banner of BR Films.

In 2003, this serial was telecast for the first time. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi were charming and impressed the audience. In the last episode, it was seen that narrator Mother Earth, who is also known as Dharti Maa, introduced herself to the viewers.

It was seen that the world ended in fire and flood and only supreme God Vishnu was left alive. Moreover, Brahma creates the world and the first humans, Manu and Shatarupa, who wander in the pristine nature and fall in love. Take a look at what happened in episode 2 of Vishnu Puran.

Vishnu Puran written update for May 15

King Uttanpad, who is Manu and Shatarupa's son, is seen supporting his younger wife Suruchi. His son Dhruv wants to meet his father but the security guards do not allow him to. He fights with them and enters the room. He runs and hugs his father, King Uttanpad. Suruchi does not like King Uttanpad and Dhruv's closeness so she pushes Dhruv off his father's lap. Uttanpad does not do anything about it and feels bad that his son Dhruv is being treated this way by Suruchi. Dhruv gets angry with Uttanpad and tells him that he has changed and that he is not the same.

King Uttanpad stays quiet and does not say anything. Suruchi tells him that nobody but Lord Shri Vishnu, the supreme god, can grant him the power to sit on his father's lap now. Dhruv goes to his mother, Suniti. Dhruv takes his mother's blessing while she is sleeping. He plans to leave the palace in search of Lord Shri Vishnu.

Goddess Lakshmi pleads with Lord Shri Vishnu to protect Dhruv. Uttanpad comes to know that his son has left the palace because things between his family are not good. Moreover, Dhruv thinks that the only way to solve the issues is to find Lord Shri Vishnu. When he will meet him, he will tell him how Suruchi is a wrong person and she is doing some kind of magic on King Uttanpad.

