Vishnu Puran Written Update May 17, 2020: Sage Narada Gets Impressed By Dhruv's Dedication

The re-telecast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the love of the audience regarding mythological stories. The show is also made under the banner of BR Films. In 2003, this serial was telecast for the first time. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi played the lead roles in the serial. In the last episode, it was seen that Dhruv leaves the palace in search of Lord Shri Vishnu. Goddess Lakshmi pleads with Lord Shri Vishnu to protect Dhruv. She was also seen protecting Dhruv from various instances. Sage Narada was also seen in the last episode who guides Dhruv to the forest and gives him a mantra to chant. Take a look at what happened in episode 2 of Vishnu Puran.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update | May 15, 2020: Dhruv Leaves The Palace To Find Lord Vishnu

Vishnu Puran written update for May 17

Dhruv is seen feeling exhausted in the forest. He sees a river while in the forest, he stops by and drinks water. He feels relieved after drinking the water. Dhruv's father Uttanpad feels bad about his decisions and he tries to kill himself but Suniti saves him. She makes him understand that it is not his fault. Uttanpad tells Suniti that because of him Dhruv left the palace and that everything is his fault.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Scene Prompts Hilarious Memes On Social Media; Check Out

Uttanpad makes a decision to go to the forest and find Dhruv. Uttanpad's son also hears his father shouting his name. Dhruv finds a place to hide so that his father does not find him. Furthermore, Narada appears in the forest to help Dhruv. He gives Dhruv something to eat and drink. Added to that, Dhruv continues his journey. Sage Narada appears once again to helps Dhruv and tells him that he should return to the palace but Dhruv refuses to and says that he will not return till he finds Lord Shri Vishnu.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In The Show

Sage Narada gets amazed by seeing Dhruv's dedication. He goes to Lord Shri Vishnu and tells him that Dhruv looks like a kid but he is brave and focused on his goals. Sage furthermore tells Lord Shri Vishnu that he will not give up on his goal to find Shri Vishnu. Moreover, Lord Shri Vishnu tells Goddess Lakshmi that he cannot come down to the world for just one person. Meanwhile, the king of the devas, Indra, fears Dhruv may ask Lord Shri Vishnu for Indra's throne. Indra sends Apsara Rakshita disguised as Dhruv's mother, but Dhruv does not even notice her.

ALSO READ | After Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj's 'Vishnu Puran' To Make A Comeback On Doordarshan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.