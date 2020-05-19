'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 18, 2020: Dhruv Sees Lord Vishnu And Gets Mesmerised

The re-telecast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the love of the audience for mythological stories. The show is also made under the banner of BR Films. In 2003, this serial was telecast for the first time. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi played the lead roles in the serial. In the last episode, Uttanpad makes a decision to go to the forest and find Dhruv but he fails to do so. Meanwhile, Indra sends Apsara Rakshita disguised as Dhruv's mother, but Dhruv does not even notice her. Take a look at what happened in the next episode of Vishnu Puran.

ALSO READ | Vishnu Puran Written Update May 17, 2020: Sage Narada Gets Impressed By Dhruv's Dedication

Vishnu Puran written update for May 18

Uttanpad blames Suruchi for whatever happened to his son Dhruv. He asks Suruchi to leave the palace and tells her that he might take a tough decision if she does not leave the palace. Suniti makes Uttanpad understand that it is not totally Suruchi's mistake. King Uttanpad tells Suruchi that when something like this will happen to her own kid, she will understand the pain. Suniti tells Uttanpad to not speak anything against Uttama (Suruchi and Uttanpad's child).

Moreover, Indra attempts to spoil Dhruv's efforts. He advises his men to put Dhruv in major problems. But every time Indra does that, he fails because Dhruv is dedicated to his mantra and is determined to meet Shri Vishnu. Dhruv begs Narada for further advice on how he can meet Vishnu. Narada tells him that he has to stop breathing for that. Dhruv stops breathing and the entire universe stands still. Now that lot more people are affected. Vishnu decides to go to Earth and meet Dhruv.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update | May 15, 2020: Dhruv Leaves The Palace To Find Lord Vishnu

Dhruv sees Vishnu and gets mesmerized. Vishnu tells him that now he should return to the temple since all he wanted was to meet him and he is successful now. Dhruv informs him that is not what he wanted. In fact, he wanted to ask him many questions and talk to him about his problems. Dhruv asks him why his second mother (Suruchi) does not love him like his first mother (Suniti)? Why did his father not speak anything when he was pushed away from him by Suruchi? He also asks him many other questions and Vishnu tells him that he cannot answer so many questions at one time, therefore, he tells him to ask one question at a time. Vishnu asks Dhruv to sit on his lap. After Dhruv sits on his lap, he gets all the answers that he wanted.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In The Show

ALSO READ | After Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj's 'Vishnu Puran' To Make A Comeback On Doordarshan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.