'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 19, 2020: Dhruv Returns To The Palace

The re-telecast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the audience's love for mythological series. The show is also made under the banner of BR Films and was first telecasted in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi played the lead roles in the serial.

In the last episode of Vishnu Puran, King Uttanpad blames Suruchi for what happened to his son Dhruv. Furthermore, Suniti makes Uttanpad understand that it is not Suruchi's mistake. Meanwhile, Dhruv meets Lord Vishnu and gets all his questions answered.

Vishnu Puran written update for May 19

After Dhruv meets Lord Vishnu, he plans to return to the palace. While Lord Vishnu and Dhruv's are having a conversation, Lakshmi appears and Lord Vishnu introduces her to Dhruv. Lord Vishnu says that he was able to meet him only because of his dedication and prayers. Dhruv tells Lord Vishnu that Narada Muni helped him in his quest.

Lord Vishnu plans to drop Dhruv back home safely. Dhruv enters the palace and sees Suruchi. King Uttanpad's second wife is overjoyed to see him. She tells him to forget her and Dhruv tells her that it is not her mistake. Dhruv tells Suruchi that in fact, she is the person who told her about Lord Vishnu. Dhruv thanks Suruchi and hugs her.

Meanwhile, King Uttanpad is alone and he keeps thinking about Dhruv and his mistake. Suniti tells Uttanpad that Dhruv might be safe. Uttanpad says that he cannot stop thinking about Dhruv. Suruchi appears and tells King Uttanpad that she has good news for him.

King Uttanpad gets angry and tells her to leave him alone since he blames her for everything. Suruchi tells King Uttanpad that Dhruv has come back. King Uttanpad and Suniti are happy to see Dhruv safely return. Suniti sees Dhruv and hugs him.

King Uttanpad tells Dhruv that he is sorry about whatever happened. Dhruv asks his father not to apologise and also tells him that he met Lord Vishnu. Dhruv also tells King Uttanpad to forgive Suruchi as it was because of her that he could meet Lord Vishnu. King Uttanpad agrees with Dhruv and forgives Suruchi. Moreover, Uttama (Uttanpad and Suruchi's son) also meets Dhruv and hugs him.

