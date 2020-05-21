Vishnu Puran Written Update May 20, 2020: Demon Hayagriva Tries To Steals Four Vedas

The re-broadcast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view the people's adoration for fanciful arrangement and mythological series. The show is additionally made under the banner of BR Films and was first broadcasted in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi essayed the lead roles in the sequential.

In the last episode of Vishnu Puran, King Uttanpad apologizes to Dhruv about whatever happened, but Dhruv tells not to say sorry to him, and meet Lord Vishnu. Dhruv also asks his father to forgive Suruchi as it was because of her that he could meet Lord Vishnu. And, then King Uttanpad agrees with Dhruv and forgives Suruchi.

Vishnu Puran written update for May 20, 2020

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are proceeding to Devlok to attend the felicitation of Goddess Aditi. Lord Vishnu reaches there and greets Goddess Aditi, while she is overwhelmed to see Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi there. After Vishnu greets and gives blessings to Goddess Aditi, she thanks his sons for it. She says that because of her sons she has got such great blessings from Lord Vishnu. After that when Goddess Aditi’s sons tell her to stay there as they want to spend more time with her, she tells that her husband his waiting for him, and a wife has to be there where her husband stays.

Goddess Aditi comes on earth and starts worshipping Lord Vishnu along with her husband. After they are done with the Pooja, the other two wives of Kashyapa and Danu ask him why are Goddess Aditi’s sons called Lord and their son recognized as demons. Kashyapa blames the mothers for the behaviour of their demon sons, as he thinks it is the mother’s responsibility to teach a son and give him proper guidance. Then Goddess Aditi tells the other two wives of Danu to tell their sons and make them understand about the great Lord Vishnu. But when the mother of Demon Hayagriva goes to him, he says that he will not let the human race derive the benefits of the four Vedas, and hence will steal them from Brahma.

After that, the four kids of Brahma asks him about when will they go on earth, and Brahma refuses and says that this is not the right time. Brahma instructs his four sons to play there only inside the place where Brahma resides. After Brahma goes to meet Lord Shiva to ask him on how to make the four Vedas of Lord Vishnu reach to the humans when there is so much corruption, destruction and sin on the earth. While on the other side demons arrive at Brahma’s place to steal the four Vedas but before they could enter inside they die. Meanwhile, Lord Shiva decides to clean the earth rather than destroying it. While after the demons are unable to kidnap those four kids, Rigveda, Samveda, Yajurveda, Atharvaveda, Demon Hayagriva himself comes there, but he also gets burnt as soon as he touches the entry of Brahma’s place. But then he recreates a plan and tricks the kids against Brahma and takes them away.

When Demon Hayagriva brings the kids or four Vedas at his place, they all call him a liar as that he cheated them. Demon Hayagriva says that now they have to live there, one of the kid says that if he will not let them go, Lord Vishnu will destroy him. Lord Vishnu and Brahma meet and decide to punish Demon Hayagriva. Lord Vishnu says to Lord Brahma that he should go to Brahmalok with relief, as he will look after the problem. And then he says that he will move back from his promise, that whoever will try to harm the human, he will destroy them. And hence he decides to destroy Demon Hayagriva.

