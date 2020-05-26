Vishnu Puran Written Update May 25, 2020: Demons And Devatas Go To War

The re-broadcast of Vishnu Puran started from May 14, 2020, keeping in view people's love for mythological series. The show was made under the banner of BR Films and went on air for the first time in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi assumed the lead roles in the series.

In the lastest episode of Vishnu Puran, Demon Hayagriva got angry with his servants as the Vedantas escaped from there. And meanwhile on earth, Manu, along with the animals, his wife, and seven rishis started traveling to safety in a boat as Shiva’s third eye opened and the destruction began. The people on the boat faced a lot of problems but they were safe. Lord Vishnu said that he is impressed by Manu and Shatarupa and gives all the four Vedants to Manu.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 18, 2020: Dhruv Sees Lord Vishnu And Gets Mesmerised

Vishnu Puran written update for May 25, 2020

Lord Vishnu entrusted his precious Vedas to Manu and Shatarupa and tells them that these four Vedas are his gift to humanity. He added that the Vedas have all the answers to human questions about life and death, and also hold the meaning of life and nature within them.

Manu and Shatarupa assured Lord Vishnu that they will look after the four Vedants more than their life and protect them. Lord Vishnu then turned those four kids into Veda books and gives them to Manu and his wife and goes back in the sky with Goddess Lakshmi.

ALSO READ | Vishnu Puran Written Update May 21, 2020: Lord Vishnu Comes To Earth In Matsya Avatar

While on the earth, Kashyapa refuses to go for the funeral of his and Danu’s son, Demon Hayagriva. On the other hand, Hayagriva’s brother, Kalketu wants to sit on the throne of Hayagriva, just s one of the soldiers in their palace. The two get into a fight to get a final solution of who is more capable of sitting on the throne.

While Kashyapa and Danu get into an emotional conversation and Kashayapa refuses to go for the funeral but Danu goes. She goes there and tries to teach Kalketu that he should mend his ways and leave the path of Hinsa. But, he refuses to do so and takes an oath that he will take avenge Hayagriva’s death by attacking the Devlok.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 22, 2020: Matsya Kills Hayagriva, Manu Starts New Life

While Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are tensed about the attack. Lord Vishnu says the Devas have to answer the Demons in such a way that their weapons as well as their courage and bravery are destroyed.

Indra dev is also tensed and thinking about the attack of demons. His wife comes in and the two talk about the upcoming war and the other problems that are going to occur. The guru of demons was once the guru of devas, but due to some misunderstandings he got angry and abandoned Devlok. Hence, Indradev is concerned about the fact that given his great knowledge, it would be difficult to confront him.

While in the Devlok, Indra dev is informed that the demons have left their castle for the war. Everyone gets stunned and Indra dev says that the war will happen in their territory only. He then proceeds towards the war with demons. When the war commences, demons are killed in large numbers, and devas win the war. Devtas return to Devlok and Indra dev is seen flaunting his possessions or qualities at the end of the episode.

ALSO READ | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 19, 2020: Dhruv Returns To The Palace

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.