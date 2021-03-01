Vishwanath Haveri - Here Is All You Need To Know About The Talented Bigg Boss 8 Contestant

Vishwanath Haveri came in as one of the youngest Bigg Boss Kannada contestants. The singer has been part of another reality show before in which he displayed his singing abilities. Vishwanath Haveri has garnered a huge fan base due to his singing talent and thus fans are delighted to have him on Bigg Boss season 8 Kannada. Previously, Vishwanath Haveri had been part of the show Hady Karnataka, it was during this time that he earned massive fame.

Vishwanath Haveri: Here is all you need to know about him

Vishwanath Haveri is just 19 years old and happens to be the youngest member in the house. He is known for his singing as he had been practising the craft from a very young age, according to reports by Wink. The singer expressed his thoughts to the news portal and mentioned that he loves music a lot and that he has been practising singing for close to 13 years now. Further, he also told the portal that he will be leaving his mom and dad for the first time as he will be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Once the show begins, Vishwanath Haveri will be inside the Bigg Boss house with other contestants till the end of the reality show. Therefore the singer expressed that he will miss his parents as he is going far away from them for the first time. Remembering his family yet again, the young singer mentioned that he remembers his grandmother from whom he learnt the art of singing. He mentioned that it was due to her efforts that he developed a liking towards music and pursued it as a passion to move ahead in life. Vishwanath Haveri continued to say that his family has always been supportive of his talent. He said that his father especially had been a pillar for him during all the years when he practised singing. Vishwanath Haveri also possesses the ability to write and compose songs at the age of 19. Therefore fans have been awestruck by his talent and praise him for his gift of singing. Fans have also expressed their good wishes to Vishwanath Haveri as he enters the Bigg Boss house for the first time.

