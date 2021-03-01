Who Is Nishvika Naidu On Bigg Boss Kannada 8? Details About The Actor

Nishvika Naidu and Nidhi Subbaiah recently shared the stage for the reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Nishvika Naidu performed on the stage to introduce Nidhi Subbaiah as a contestant of the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada. For those wondering who is Nishvika Naidu, read to know more.

Nishvika Naidu Bio

Nishvika Naidu is an Indian film actor who is known for her work in the Kannada movie industry. The actress was recently seen on the stage of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 to introduce Nidhi Subbaiah. Actor Nishvika Naidu was born on May 19, 1996, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. She completed her schooling at Baldwin Girls High School, Bangalore The actress went to Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, for a degree in psychology but dropped out in her third year to pursue her career in acting.

A look at Nishvika Naidu's movies to date

Nishvika Naidu made her debut in the 2018 movie Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial opposite Anish Tejeshwar but her movie Amma, I Love You was released before Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial. She shared the screen with Chiranjeevi Sarja in Amma, I Love You. Since then, the actress has featured in many movies. Some of Nishvika Naidu's movies are Padhe Huli (2019), Gentlemen (2020) and, Ramarjuna (2020).

Upcoming Movies

Nishvika Naidu is currently busy shooting for Gaalipatta 2, which is a sequel to Gaalipatta (2008). The actor is also set to pair opposite Prabhu Mundkur for the upcoming movie Murphy.

A look into her personal life

Nishvika Naidu is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and her real name is Kavya Naidu. The actor is also an avid Instagram user and shares glimpses of her personal life, photoshoots and upcoming projects with her fans. She also takes up social media challenges to entertain her fans.

Nishvika Naidu does the 'I'm so pretty' challenge

In Nishvika Naidu's video uploaded on Instagram, the actress is seen doing the 'I'm so pretty' challenge. She captioned the video by saying that she loves to play dress up. Fans loved Nishvika Naidu's video and filled the comment section with heart emojis. Nishvika Naidu's video of the 'I'm so pretty challenge' garnered almost 4 lakh views on Instagram. The actress is often seen uploading videos on Instagram in her reels section, and these receive tons of love.

