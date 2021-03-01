Meet Aditi Prabhudeva, Who Introduced 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8's Participant Shubha Poonja

The much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada, launched its eighth season on the last Sunday of February 2021. Interestingly, on the premiere night, actor and host of the show Kichcha Sudeep introduced 17 contestants, who will compete to lift the trophy this year. Each contestant took a remarkable entry. While many performed on stage, a handful of contestants were introduced by other popular celebs.

Among them, participant Shubha Poonja was welcomed by actor Aditi Prabhudeva. Right after Aditi's performance, "who is Aditi Prabudeva?" became a frequent question in a section of fans' search history. If you too want to know more details about Aditi Prabhudeva, here's a detailed answer for you.

Who is Aditi Prabhudeva?

As mentioned above, Aditi is a film actor, she predominately works in the Tamil and Kannada film fraternity. She marked her debut in showbiz back in 2017. Her debut film Dhairyam also featured Ajay Rao, P. Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Jai Jagadish, and Honnavalli Krishna.

Later on, she added a handful of films to her repertoire, which includes titles such as Bazaar, Operation Nakshatra and Sinnga, among many others. Meanwhile, the Brahmachari actor boats over 549k followers on Instagram. Her feed features numerous self-portraits, selfies and videos, giving a peek into her routine life.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Interestingly, actor Shubha Poonja is the second participant in the show. While talking to Shubha, Sudeep had revealed that the showrunners approached her for the last seven seasons and she accepted the offer for the eighth season. In response to Sudeep's remark, Shubha explained that it was her fiance who convinced her to take up the opportunity as he felt that she makes 'boring' choices on the work front.

As her conversation with the host moved further, Poonja asserted that she is bold and outspoken. Poonja added that she also knows how to be diplomatic. While concluding her piece of mind on being a part of the show, Shubha said that gelling up with the show's schedule will be "a bit difficult" for her as she goes to bed as early as 7:30 pm every day.

