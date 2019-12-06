Vivian Dsena | Here's A List Of Best Performances Of 2019's 'Third Sexiest Asian Man'

Whenever Television superstars are mentioned, the first name that comes to the mind is that of Vivian Dsena. The charming and sensational star is amongst the most mysterious and private celebrities. With an ever-growing career in hand, the star recently got crowned as the Third Sexiest Asian Man of 2019 and Fourth Sexiest Man of the Decade by the UK based magazine Brecorder.

The Sexiest man keeps his personal life private. But, he never fails to lure his well-wishers with incredible performances and acting. He has a crazy fan following of people who admire and love him. From the time he appeared on the TV with Kasamh Se as Vicky Jai Walia, until now, the star has always wooed girls with his impeccable good looks. While congratulating the Television superstar, here is a list of some of his many great performances till now-

Best Performances of Vivian Dsena

Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Playing the air-headed character of Rishabh Kundra. His expressions, emotions and the portrayal of the character intrigued the audience tremendously. The show was a hit and so was Vivian himself. He won several nominations and awards for this role.

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Vivian Dsena's recent TV serial where he played the role of Harman Singh, who is a supportive husband created a new feel in the TV universe. The serial brought out severals moments and feelings of joy, sadness and every other deep emotion. Reportedly, many viewers used to adjust their schedule just to enjoy watching this show. Vivian played the character so well that many women considered him as husband goals. The serial was about a couple's fight against the world who is trying to separate them. The unconditional love of a man for his transgender wife brings a new light to many things through this romance drama. It broke many hearts when Vivian recently announced that he is leaving the show.

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

It is said that keep the best till the last. This is one of the most epic performances of Vivian Dsena. It was his breakthrough TV series where he truly gained the fame of a star. Reportedly, after this show, Vivian's female fan following increased to the max. The actor played the role of Abhay Raichand, who is a vampire in love with a human. Vivian's acting performance and his charming smile was the show-stealer. People still binge-watch this epic drama on HotStar. This is considered to be one of Vivian's best and most intoxicating performance ever.

