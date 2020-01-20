Voot Originals That You Can Binge Watch On Weekends | Here Is A List

Voot comes under the Indian subscription service on-demand services. The online streaming site has an array of shows and movies to watch, be it reality TV or drama series. Voot also has some shows that were originally published under their banner, known as Voot Originals. There is a great selection of shows to see under Voot Originals.

Here is a list of Voot Originals to watch:

Chinese Bhasad

The show Chinese Bhasad stars Naveen Polishetty and Monsoon Boruah. The show traces the story of Raghu, who falls in love with a Chinese girl named Ming Seah. When he introduces Ming to his traditional Indian family, chaos ensues. The series shows the struggles that the couple has to go through to get married to each other. The show also stars Yashpal Sharma, Perneet Chauhan, and Jameel Khan. The show has a total of 7 episodes in its first and only season.

Fuh se Fantasy

The show Fuh se Fantasy covers the various bedroom fantasies and unsaid desires that people have in their lives. It also deals with tabooed fantasies and fetishes. The show stars Karan Wahi, Bidita Bag, Priya Banerjee, Plabita Borthakur, Tsumugi Vidal Cáceres, Manjari Fadnnis, Anupriya Goenka, Pritam Jaiswal, Naveen Kasturia, Sanaya Pithawalla, Vibhav Roy, Sheetal Thakur, Anshuman Malhotra, and Gaurav Pandey. The show has 9 episodes to watch.

Untag

The show Untag is also a Voot Original series. It stars Anjali Anand, Meiyang Chang, Andy Kumar, Shiv Panditt, Naveen Polishetty, and Dipannita Sharma. The show looks at the lives of people who are harmless but are tagged with words that are supposed to define their personalities. It deals with the various stereotypes that go around in society with regards to the labels that people put on a person.

