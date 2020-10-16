'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' To Have 'Akshara' Back; Read Details To Know More

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Featuring Mohsin Khan (as Kartik Goenka) and Shivangi Joshi (as Naira Goenka) in the lead roles, the show has been keeping the audience and fans glued to the TV screens. Recently, Kartik-Naira welcomed a baby girl and with her arrival, things have taken a 'happy turn' in the soap opera. The makers of the show released the new promo of the serial which shows the naamkaran ceremony in the Goenka family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new promo

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, various unexpected events are going to take place. After the birth of a child in the Goenka family, the most important function in the new-parents' life is 'naamkaran.' And on this occasion, Kartik and Naira are all set to choose a name for their little angle.

The makers of the show have shared a glimpse of the same, wherein Kaira will select a name for her newborn child. In the promo, one can see Niara holding her little daughter in her arms, as she croons a traditional baby shower song during the function. Later, she announces the name, leaving all the family members emotional. Soon, Naira declares that the baby's name will be 'Akshara.'

With this, Akshara is going to be back in Kartik, Naira, and Goenka's family, but with this twist: As soon as Naira announces the little one's name as Akshara, she and other members of the Goenka family are left emotional. All of them get nostalgic and also shed tears.

For the uninitiated, Akshara (played by Hina Khan) is Naira's mother's name, who passed away a few years ago in the serial. The character of Akshara was played by Hina Khan for more than six years. Moreover, with Kartik and Naira being parents again, the show will now focus on parenting and the issues of their children.

About the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a family drama show which airs on Star Plus. The show premiered in the year 2009 and so far, it is the fourth longest-running television soap opera. The show initially starred with Hina Khan and Karan Mehta, and currently, it stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead.

