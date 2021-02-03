'Wagle Ki Duniya' Quiz: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Cult Sitcom

One of the most iconic sitcoms of the late 90s, Wagle Ki Duniya aired on DD National and was directed by Kundan Shah. The TV show was produced by Hindi & Marathi actor Durga Khote while it is based on the characters made by prolific cartoonist, R.L. Laxman. The show focussed on the life of a common man & about the issues of a middle-class family and showcased it in a comic way. Now, as Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 is nearing its premiere, here's a Wagle Ki Duniya quiz for all the fans of the iconic 90s sitcom out there.
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Wagle Ki Duniya trivia quiz
1) In the late 90s, director Kundan Shah's 'Wagle Ki Duniya' originally started airing in which year?
2) Who played the lead role of Srinivas Wagle in DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?
- Virendra Saxena
- Anjan Srivastav
- Sumeet Raghvan
- Narendra Gupta
3) Who played the role of Shrinivas Wagle's wife, Radhika Wagle, in DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?
- Bharati Achrekar
- Nandita Thakur
- Pariva Pranati
- Sarita Joshi
4) What was Shrinivas Wagle's occupation in DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?
- Mechanic
- Post-man
- Sales clerk
- School peon
5) Which role did actor Dushyant Nagpal play in the original 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?
- Rajesh Wagle
- Raju Wagle
- Bhalla
- Gadkari
6) 'Wagle Ki Duniya' aired a total of how many episodes on DD National?
- Eighty episodes
- Ninety episodes
- Hundred episodes
- More than 100 episodes
7) In which year did DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya' go off air?
8) In the upcoming season of 'Wagle Ki Duniya', what is actor Sumeet Raghvan's role as Rajesh Wagle?
- Srinivas Wagle's younger brother
- Srinivas Wagle's son
- Srinivas Wagle's grandson
- Srinivas Wagle's son-in-law
9) The next season of 'Wagle Ki Duniya' will air on which television channel?
- Sony TV
- Sab TV
- Zee TV
- Colors TV
10) 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' will premiere on Indian television on which date?
- February 5, 2021
- February 6, 2021
- February 7, 2021
- February 8, 2021
Answers of Wagle Ki Duniya quiz:
1988
Anjan Srivastav
Bharti Achrekar
Sales clerk
Raju Wagle
More than 100 episodes
1990
Srinivas Wagle's son
Sab TV
February 8, 2021
