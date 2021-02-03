'Wagle Ki Duniya' Quiz: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Cult Sitcom

One of the most iconic sitcoms of the late 90s, Wagle Ki Duniya aired on DD National and was directed by Kundan Shah. The TV show was produced by Hindi & Marathi actor Durga Khote while it is based on the characters made by prolific cartoonist, R.L. Laxman. The show focussed on the life of a common man & about the issues of a middle-class family and showcased it in a comic way. Now, as Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 is nearing its premiere, here's a Wagle Ki Duniya quiz for all the fans of the iconic 90s sitcom out there.

Also Read | Wagle Ki Duniya Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Original Sitcom

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Wagle Ki Duniya trivia quiz

1) In the late 90s, director Kundan Shah's 'Wagle Ki Duniya' originally started airing in which year?

1985

1986

1987

1988

2) Who played the lead role of Srinivas Wagle in DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?

Virendra Saxena

Anjan Srivastav

Sumeet Raghvan

Narendra Gupta

3) Who played the role of Shrinivas Wagle's wife, Radhika Wagle, in DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?

Bharati Achrekar

Nandita Thakur

Pariva Pranati

Sarita Joshi

4) What was Shrinivas Wagle's occupation in DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?

Mechanic

Post-man

Sales clerk

School peon

5) Which role did actor Dushyant Nagpal play in the original 'Wagle Ki Duniya'?

Rajesh Wagle

Raju Wagle

Bhalla

Gadkari

Also Read | Wagle Ki Duniya Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In The Upcoming Sitcom

6) 'Wagle Ki Duniya' aired a total of how many episodes on DD National?

Eighty episodes

Ninety episodes

Hundred episodes

More than 100 episodes

7) In which year did DD National's 'Wagle Ki Duniya' go off air?

1989

1990

1991

1992

8) In the upcoming season of 'Wagle Ki Duniya', what is actor Sumeet Raghvan's role as Rajesh Wagle?

Srinivas Wagle's younger brother

Srinivas Wagle's son

Srinivas Wagle's grandson

Srinivas Wagle's son-in-law

9) The next season of 'Wagle Ki Duniya' will air on which television channel?

Sony TV

Sab TV

Zee TV

Colors TV

10) 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' will premiere on Indian television on which date?

February 5, 2021

February 6, 2021

February 7, 2021

February 8, 2021

Also Read | 'Saved By The Bell' Cast: Know The Actors And The Character They Play In This 1989 Sitcom

Answers of Wagle Ki Duniya quiz:

1988 Anjan Srivastav Bharti Achrekar Sales clerk Raju Wagle More than 100 episodes 1990 Srinivas Wagle's son Sab TV February 8, 2021

Also Read | Sandwich Series Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur And Other Actors Of Sitcom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.