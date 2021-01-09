Sandwich Series Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur And Other Actors Of Sitcom

Sandwich is an Indian television sitcom that released on Sony Liv on December 25, 2020. The story revolves around a newly married couple. The couple struggles to manage their folks and in-laws who live next door. Sandwich series cast is lead by Kunaal Roy Kapoor. Take a look at the Sandwich web series cast.

Sandwich series cast

Kunaal Roy Kapoor

Kunaal Roy Kapur is an Indian actor who is mainly known for his roles in films such as Delhi Belly, Nautanki Saala, The Final Exit and many more. He started his acting career with the Indian daily soap Just Mohabbat in 2011. He is also the director of the mockumentary film The President Is Coming that released in 2009. He has done small roles in the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Action Jackson and others.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra is an Indian actor who is known for her role in Sony Entertainment Television's show Yudh. She starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the show. She played a lead role in the TV series Agent Raghav - Crime Branch along with Sharad Kelkar. She has been seen in many feature films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khuda Haafiz, The Accidental Prime Minister, Sona Spa and many more. She has done a lead role in the short film Queen of Hearts.

Also Read| Recap 2020: Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya' and other female actors who impressed in web-series

Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain is known for his negative and comic roles. The actor gained major recognition with his role in movies like Sarkar, Johnny Gaddaar, Singham among others. He has also been a part of movies like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Agent Vinod, Simmba and Angrezi Medium.

Also Read| Ranjeet to make his debut in web series in 'Becharey'; Read details

Lubna Salim

Lubna Salim has been a part of several television shows including Bharat Ek Khoj, Daaman, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. She has appeared in movies like Just Married and OMG - Oh My God!. In this series, she will portray the role of Manjari Sarnaik.

Also Read| Saqib Ayub joins Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in Raj & DK's web series

Atul Kulkarni

Atul Kulkarni is known for his roles in movies like Hey Ram, Chandni Bar, Rang De Basanti (2006), Natarang (2010). The actor has been a part of Voot Select’s The Raikar Case. He was widely appreciated for his performance. He was also a part of Amazon Prime's Bandish Bandits.

Also Read| How Many Episodes Are There In 'Sandwiched Forever'? Read More About The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.