Kylie Jenner Has Styled Her Hair With Different Colours Over The Years, Take A Look Here

Kylie Jenner is one of the most loved TV stars and model in current times. She also owns her own line of beauty products which are loved by fans. Kylie shares a lot of pictures of herself and well as her daughter on her Instagram. Kylie keeps her fans updated with her what she is up to and how she is going to do it.

Over the years, she has made many changes in her hairstyles. Keeping up with the hairstyles is a tough job as she changes them every few months. Here is a list of different hairstyles and colours Kylie has done over the years. Take a look.

Khile Jenner's different hair colours

Kylie Jenner's latest hair colour is bronde which is a mix of brown and blonde. She has kept her hair the same all throughout the lockdown. Take a look at it here.

Before bronde, Kylie was seen in Yellow hair. She is seen matching her purse to her hair. The lemon yellow wig suits her well. Take a look.

Kylie Jenner's natural hair is black. She is often seen flaunting her original hair colour. Take a look.

Kylie Jenner had kept the monochromatic vibe going at the 2019 Met Gala. For the afterparty, she died her in an aquamarine style. Take a look at her turquoise hair here.

Kylie Jenner coloured her hair lavender for the Met Gala. She was dressed as an angle for the show. Take a look at her here.

Kylie Jenner opted for a platinum hair colour in her next post. She is seen in a denim outfit in the post. Take a look at it here.

Kylie Jenner posed like The Little Mermaid in her long, pin-straight cherry blossom red wig. In the image, she is seen in a cleavage-baring off-the-shoulder top. Take a look.

In this next post, the beauty Moghul is seen in unique hair colour. Her hair colour was named: tennis ball yellow. Take a look at the post here.

Kylie colours her hair in many shades. But blonde is one of the most beautiful hair colours she has done. Take a look at Kylie's blonde hair here.

Here are some more of her hair colours

Aqua

Pink

Neon purple

White

Pinkish Blonde

Dark Pink

