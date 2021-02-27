WATCH: Sunil Grover Starts 'juice Ka Thela' Like A 'professional' Amid TKSS Return Rumours

While speculations about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show are rife, the Tandav actor flaunted his juice making skills in his recent Instagram post. After giving fans a peek into his pool time on Instagram, yesterday, Sunil turned juice vendor in his latest IG video and netizens as well as his celebrity pals couldn't stop gushing over it. On Saturday, February 27, the 43-year-old took over a road-side juice vendor's "Thela" to serve "Apni Darling" some fresh orange juice.

Sunil Grover's viral "juice" video wins the hearts

After announcing wrapping the shoot of his upcoming Zee5 web-series titled Sunflower, Sunil Grover treated his fans with a juice-making video on Instagram. The Bharat actor showed off his juice-maker skills as he assisted a road-side vendor. In the video, Sunil looked nothing less than suave in an oversized denim jacket over a white tee and black pants as he sported a clean-shaven look. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he jokingly wrote, "Apni darling ko yeh juice pilao. (make your darling drink this juice)".

Check out Sunil Grover's Instagram post below

Just like every other Sunil Grover's Instagram video, soon after his post surfaced on social media, it was quick to win netizens' hearts. Furthermore, celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Harshadeep Kaur, RJ Alok, Muzamil Ibrahim and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha reacted to his video. Ardent fans of the comedian-actor also flocked to the comment section of his post to shower him with heaps of praise.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sunil Grover had recently become the talk of the town with his exemplary performance as Gurpal Singh in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav. After basking in the praise for his performance in the Saif Ali Khan starrer, the comedian made headlines when several media reports suggested that he will be joining Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show cast on the Sony Entertainment Television show. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently off-air as the host Kapil Sharma took a break from its filming post the birth of his second child.

