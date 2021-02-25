Aly Goni's Birthday: From Jasmin Bhasin To Rahul Vaidya, Stars Pour Lovely Wishes

As Aly Goni's birthday was celebrated, wishes came pouring in from fellow TV actors, friends, and co-stars. The actor celebrated his 30th birthday with his friends and family in Kashmir. Let's take a look at who wished Aly Goni on his special day.

Aly Goni's birthday wishes

Aly Goni was recently seen on a reality show on Colors and received huge popularity during the run of the show. Aly Goni also managed to reach the top 5 in the reality show. Aly Goni's photos have been uploaded by his friends and co-actors as they wish him on his special day. Take a look at Aly Goni's birthday wishes.

1. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin uploaded a picture with the actor and penned down an emotional note in the caption. Jasmin Bhasin, in the note, called Aly Goni her hero and also said that he changed her life.

2. Rahul Vaidya

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya met on the sets of the reality show and quickly developed a great bond. Rahul Vaidya shared a video on his Instagram depicting their journey in the show. In the caption, he called Aly Goni his "dear friend" and wished him on his birthday.

3. Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan and Aly Goni also met on the reality show. Arshi Khan uploaded a picture with Aly Goni calling him "sher" and wishing him. In the picture, both can be seen pouting for the camera.

4. Anita Hassanandani

Aly Goni and Anita Hassanandani worked together in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. Both Have since remained good friends. Anita Hassanandani uploaded a picture on her Instagram story and wished the actor on his birthday.

5. Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and Aly Goni are close friends, The duo has worked together in Khatra Khatra Khatra. Bharti Singh uploaded a collage of Aly Goni's photos on her Instagram story and wished him.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fly to Kashmir to Celebrate his Birthday

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently confirmed their relationship with each other. The duo was seen flying out to Kashmir to celebrate Aly Goni's birthday together. Aly celebrated his birthday by partying with his friends and family in Kashmir and also posted a story on his Instagram cutting his birthday cake

Aly Goni's shows

Aly Goni participated in Splitsvilla season 5 and made his acting debut in Star plus TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. Since then Aly Goni has featured in many shows. Some of Aly Goni's shows include Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye.

