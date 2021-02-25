Aly Goni Celebrates His 30th Birthday With Family And Beau Jasmin Bhasin

After returning as a finalist from one of the famous reality TV shows, Aly Goni has been spending some quality time with his friends and family. Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor recently shared a beautiful glimpse of his birthday celebration with friends and family. As the actor’s fan following increased drastically after his appearance in the reality show, he received tons of good wishes from them. Take a look at Aly Goni’s Instagram video and see how he celebrated his birthday.

Aly Goni's birthday bash

On the occasion of Aly Goni’s birthday, he took to his Instagram recently and posted this blissful video clip in which he can be seen celebrating his 30th birthday with his close ones. The actor posted this video clip a while ago and deleted it in a few hours but one of his fans managed to capture the lovely moment.

In the video, Aly Goni can be seen in a maroon and black coloured suit and cutting his birthday cake decked up with roses. As Aly Goni cuts his birthday cake, all his friends and family members gather around him and wish him a happy birthday. As Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s dating rumours were confirmed a while ago, she was also spotted at Ali Goni’s birthday celebration.

Many of the fans took to social media and sent best wishes on the occasion of Aly Goni’s birthday. Many of them wished him a bright future ahead while many others stated how proud they were of who he was. They even mentioned how they were in love with everything he does and stated that they will always be there by his side. One of the fans even stated how life should be lived with a smile on one’s face and no one does a better job of putting one on her face than him. Another fan even stated how he manages to win hearts without even trying. Take a look at how the fans adorably sent wishes on Aly Goni’s birthday.

Remember that we're so proud of who you are, in love with everything you do and always by your sideෆ #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni @AlyGoni — T E A M A L Y G O N I (@TeamAlyGoni) February 25, 2021

Life should be lived with a smile on your face and no one does a better job of putting one on my face than you. Happy birthday Aly!@AlyGoni#HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/QjaivAT01U — Juhi (@juhi1451) February 25, 2021

How does he manage to win hearts with our even trying? ❤️😍 #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/ripEOX9SUu — Aly_Goni_REALWINNER!! ❤️🔥 (@HottieAly) February 25, 2021



A glimpse of Aly Goni's Instagram

The actor posted an adorable picture of him with beau Jasmin Bhasin after he returned from the reality show. In the caption, he thanked all his fans for the love and support he received throughout the show and added how everyone was a winner and it was the victory of love and respect.

