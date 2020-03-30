What Are 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Stars Reem, Sehban & Others Doing In Their Quarantine Days?

In the wake of the increasing Coronavirus cases in India, the government has temporarily closed movie theatres, bars, and dine-in restaurants, announcing a lockdown for 21 days. Since the lockdown was imposed, television stars made sure that they entertain their fans with the daily dose of pictures and videos on social media platforms. Actors Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim, who entertained the audience with their daily soap, Tujhse Hai Raabta, have now found a new way of entertaining fans, as they often post pictures of them ‘quarantining'.

Also Read | 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' March 19 Written Update: Malhar Signs Kalyani's Abortion Papers

Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh, who plays the leading role of Kalyani in the series, was recently seen trying a hand at cooking, as the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself while making some bread toast. Reem Shaikh also shared a story of a Belgian woman, who was tested positive of Coronavirus at 90 and denied the ventilators and respirators, as she wished to save it for the young. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Also Read | 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' March 19 Written Update: Malhar Signs Kalyani's Abortion Papers

Sehban Azim

Sehban Azim, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently channelled his inner talent with the paintbrush, as he showcased a classic mix of colours on a canvas. As seen in the video shared by the fan, Sehban Azim can be seen painting the canvas in a yellow tee. Take a look:

Also Read | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 23, 2020: Kalyani And Trilok Meet At His House

Poorva Gokhale

Poorva Gokhale, who plays Anupriya in the much-loved show, recently shared a video, featuring her daughter playing Casio. Poorva captioned the video with: "Zindagi ki Yahi reet hai, Haar ke baad hi jeet hai, Thode Aasoon hai, Thodi Khushi, Aaj Gham hai to Kal hai Khushi......❤️". Take a look:

Pankaj Vishnu

Pankaj Vishnu recently took to his Instagram handle post a video of him reciting a poem, which explains the lockdown like no other. As seen in the video shared by Pankaj, the actor was seen motivating fans to stay indoors and he also promoted social distancing. Take a look at the video shared:

Also Read | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 24, 2020: Kalyani Agrees To Trilok's Demands

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.