Bigg Boss 13: Take A Look At The First Thing Each Finalist Did After The Finale

Bigg Boss 13 recently came to an end on February 15, 2020. It was Sidharth Shukla who finally took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and the 50 lakh cash prize. But what did the Bigg Boss winner and the rest of the top six contestants do after they left the house? Here is a quick look at each of the top six finalists and what they did once they finally once they got out of Bigg Boss 13.

A look at the first thing that each finalist did after stepping out of Bigg Boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill are no longer disappointed that she lost Bigg Boss 13, as she soon made her return to the small screen in the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. However, before Shehnaaz Gill started shooting for her new show, she reportedly spent some quality time with her friends and family. Though Shehnaaz Gill did not really have much free time, as her new show has already started to air, only three days after the end of Bigg Boss 13.

Paras Chhabra

Just like Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra is also busy looking for his future spouse. He also did not get much free time after exiting the house, as he had to begin filming for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi almost immediately. Paras fans can be entertained by watching him hunt for his life partner alongside Shehnaaz, but it is unlikely that he will have much free time to do anything else while Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is on air.

Rashami Desai

Now that Bigg Boss 13 is over, Rashami Desai can wake up at any time she wants and eat whatever she wants. The first thing Rashami did after leaving the house was to go and eat a delicious plate of pasta. She even shared the adorable video on her social media.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh was one of the most unique contestants of Bigg Boss 13, who prefered to play the solo game rather than pairing up with someone else. Now that Arti Singh is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she is busy posing for some stunning photoshoots. You can check out Arti Singh's latest gorgeous pictures on her official Instagram page.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz was one of the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 13. Though he lost to Sidharth Shukla at the end, he has a massive fan following who still believe that he should have been the winner. The first thing that Asim Riaz did after leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house, was to meet his fellow contestant and rumoured girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana.

Sidharth Shukla

The controversial season of Bigg Boss 13 rightfully ended in controversy as well, when Sidharth Shukla was named the winner of the show. Many felt like Sidharth did not deserve the win and claimed that the show was fixed. However, Sidharth did not pay much heed to his haters and the first thing he did was thank his fans who supported him. After that, Sidharth Shukla returned to working out in his old gym.

