What Happened To Dr Pratt On 'ER'? Here Are All The Details About His Death On The Show

Dr Greg Pratt was one of the most loved characters on the show ER. He, however, died on the show in the 15th season. He got involved in an explosion which led to severe brain damage. The character was played on the show by actor Mekhi Phifer, who was highly appreciated by the critics and fans alike. The death of Dr Greg Pratt had left a number of fans disappointed and distressed.

What Happened to Patt on ER?

ER is one of the television shows to have gained a lot of momentum over the years. The series ran between 1994 and 2009 and now it is available on Hulu. Dr Greg Pratt’s character, which was played by Mekhi Phifer, died in the very first episode of the 15th episode of the show. This incident was so huge on the show that most critics were of the opinion that ER season 15 had started with a bang.

How did Dr Pratt die on ER?

In the first episode of ER Season 15, Dr Pratt was severely affected in an explosion which occurred in an ambulance. The episode had some high voltage drama as his death was not confirmed for a really long time. He was initially in a severe condition, then stable, then severe again. This went on for a while until he was declared brain dead. Dr Pratt's family and friends were seen mourning his death for quite some time after this episode.

About ER

ER was a medical drama show which featured the story of the doctors and nurses of County General Hospital of Chicago. The plot dealt with love, loss, and life above all. The show was created by a number of creative directors who had come together. The main set of directors included Christopher Chulack, Jonathan Kaplan, and Richard Thorpe, amongst other artists. The cast included artists like Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, and Laura Ceron, amongst other talented actors.

Image Courtesy: Mekhi Phifer Instagram

