Selena Gomez Expresses Her Love For THIS Particular Television Show

Selena Gomez is a pop icon known for giving some world-renowned music. The singing sensation managed to break into the industry with her a role in Disney’s Wizards Of Waverly Place. She then gradually slipped into the music fraternity but didn't forget her start.

Selena Gomez has been open about being an avid binge-watcher. She has also given the fans enough evidence that prove Selena’s love for a particular television show. Read on to know more about Selena Gomez’s favourite television show.

Selena Gomez's love for a particular tv show

Selena Gomez showed her fans the love she has for the noughties sitcom Will and Grace through her Instagram. She had initially poured forth her love for the show through her Instagram bio that stated, “By grace through fate. Also, Will And Grace is life”. Selena revealed that she surely binge-watches Curb Your Enthusiasm and that Crazy Stupid Love is one of her favorite motion pictures to date.

On the professional front, Selena Gomez has been the talk of the town since she dropped her new album Rare and the fans are really loving the artist's work. The pop singer's schedule has also been extremely packed as she is currently on a tour of the album. Selena's new album Rare focuses on how the current generation faces huge problems for being a “rare” identity on social media. Besides that, the artist has released a number of songs in her star-studded career that have truly inspired a number of people all over the globe.

