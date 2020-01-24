What Happened To Elliot On 'Law And Order: SVU' And What Led To His Departure?

Christopher Meloni was an original member of the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and had been one of the most defining characters on the show for many years. After spending 12 seasons on the show, his character Elliot Stabler had his final Law & Order: SVU appearance in the finale.

Elliot Stabler and the incomparable Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay), shared an amazing chemistry on-screen and remained the perfect matchups as partners on the NYC police force. Since the show’s inception in 1999, the duo was cast to play the front runners as the key detectives in the NYPD’s sex crimes unit and the show was quick to gain popularity among fans. After winning over the viewers for more than a decade, the series has been recently renewed for a record-breaking 21st season on NBC.

Also Read | Teen Comedies On Netflix That Will Take You Back To High School

Also Read | Underrated Movies Of Disney Plus You Need To Watch Right Now

Christopher Meloni couldn’t come to an agreement with the producers

Christopher Meloni decided to quit the show before the filming of the 13th season. Rumours indicate that the actor and producers weren’t able to reach an agreement surrounding the former’s contract which led him to move on and seek other opportunities.

Meloni had been replaced by Detective Nick Amaro, portrayed by Danny Pino. Although Detective Olivia Benson still plays the leading actress on the show.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her $21 Million Bel Air Home; See Pics

What happened to Elliot on Law and Order SVU?

Elliot Stabler’s last moments in the series have been quite dramatic. He exited the show at the end of the last season without any closure that left fans hoping for a return of some sort in the future. However, as we know now, Christopher Meloni has officially resigned off-camera and does not even plan on a future comeback.

I have zero plans for that https://t.co/L05jfCUZ7q — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) December 12, 2018

Also Read | Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers: Did Drew Powell Confirm A Lucifer And Gotham Crossover?

Image credits: Instagram | Christopher Meloni

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.